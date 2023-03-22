The Diversity Marketing Consortium Partners with Boost, a Founder Fellowship at Company Ventures that Supports Historically Underserved Tech Founders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Diversity Marketing Consortium™ (DMC) announced that it has partnered with Company Ventures in an effort to support its Boost Founder Fellowship. Offered in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Boost supports historically underserved tech founders by connecting them with a robust network of investors and advisors as they work to build their venture-scalable businesses and prepare for fundraising. Throughout the 4-month pre-accelerator program, the DMC will serve as Boost’s marketing partner, with DMC partner agencies Praytell, Racepoint Global (RPG), SourceCode Communications, and Superbolt working to support more than 10 Boost participants over the course of the program.

“When we first heard about the Boost fellowship, our immediate thought was how well the program’s mission aligned with that of the DMC,” said Greg Mondshein, co-founder, Diversity Marketing Consortium. “We are always looking for ways to broaden our impact and reach an even larger number of diverse founder-led startups, so to have the opportunity to support Company Ventures in the important work they’re doing in this regard is incredibly exciting. We’re thrilled to have been able to match so many of the program’s participants with an esteemed selection of our DMC agency partners as they work to accelerate their businesses to the next level.”

The 20 companies participating in Boost span a wide array of industries, and the DMC will be directly supporting a number of brands including public art platform WXLLSPACE, in-home care coordinator TeloPoint, investment platform Endex, sustainable shopping site Dropshop, UGC platform connecting creators and brands Bolder, medical bill savings app Truffle Health, and trademark and IP protection platform Easy Trademarks.

In addition to the one-on-one bespoke counseling and strategic guidance that each agency-matched company will receive, DMC partners Kristen Stippich of SourceCode Communications and Bob Osmond of RPG kicked off the partnership by hosting a Marketing 101 session for the companies in the Boost cohort. This overview of marketing and communications strategy helped to arm all Boost founders with a basic knowledge and understanding of all-things-marketing, from the fundamentals of brand building and storytelling to how to effectively measure marketing’s impact. No matter the stage of their business, each founder will be able to take this foundational knowledge with them as they progress their business plans, working to drive customer growth and retention, secure funding, and communicate a clear, cohesive story about their brand in both internal and external communications.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the DMC as we kick off our inaugural Boost cohort,” said Lindsay Siegel, Head of Impact at Company Ventures. “Having the support of the DMC hugely benefits the founders in our cohort as they look to take their businesses to the next level. The DMC’s mission — to accelerate the growth of brands built by founders from underrepresented backgrounds — is in lockstep with our own with Boost: opening up our resources and networks to help fuel a new generation of entrepreneurs who are building solutions to tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Each Boost participant will receive assistance from founders and investors in the form of small group coaching and individual mentorship, as well as workshops, templates and tools to help them meet their specific goals. This program is co-designed and facilitated by Company Ventures’ Head of Impact Lindsay Siegel and Venture Advisor Onyeka Obiocha, committed champions for underrepresented founders, and aims to center the experience of those historically marginalized in tech.

For more information about Boost, please visit https://companyventures.co/boost, and for more information about the DMC, as well as to inquire about becoming a partner, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MARKETING CONSORTIUM

Founded in 2020, the Diversity Marketing Consortium was formed in an effort to help offset systemic racial and gender-based inequity for women and minority founders. The Diversity Marketing Consortium’s mission is to help level the playing field for underrepresented founders by providing pro bono marketing services. To date, the organization has supported more than 30 startups and is a NY-state 501c3. For more information, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT BOOST

The Boost Founder Fellowship at Company Ventures supports historically underserved tech founders. The 4-month pre-accelerator program helps founders grow their network of investors and advisors to build their venture-scalable businesses and prepare them for fundraising. For more information about Boost, read Company Ventures’ Boost cohort launch announcement.