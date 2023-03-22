Massive Bio and NeoGenomics Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Oncology Drug Discovery and Improve Patient Care

FT. MYERS, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, Inc., a private AI-enabled oncology startup that provides virtual and in-person concierge services for cancer patients, and NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced a collaboration with the goal of accelerating the development of new cancer therapies and ultimately improving the lives of millions of cancer patients around the world. NeoGenomics will identify patients in real time who may be eligible for clinical trials based on biomarker status. Following initial contact and outreach provided directly from NeoGenomics to the treating physician, Massive Bio will help obtain patient consent and expediate additional screening and potential enrollment. This partnership will help to quickly identify patients eligible for clinical trials and help patients and providers make an informed decision regarding their potential treatment avenue.

By combining their respective strengths in biomarker testing, data analysis, machine learning, and biomarker and genomic profiling, the collaboration between NeoGenomics and Massive Bio have achieved a significant milestone in the oncology industry.

"Our mission at Massive Bio is to provide cancer patients with the best possible care and treatment options,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Massive Bio. “By partnering with NeoGenomics, a leading player in the cancer diagnostics industry that shares Massive Bio’s commitment to advancing cancer research and improving patient outcomes, we can leverage their expertise in oncology diagnostics to accelerate the identification of patients who may be eligible for clinical trials."

“NeoGenomics’ advanced diagnostic tools and U.S. footprint, combined with Massive Bio's AI capabilities and concierge services in oncology, will enable us to match patients to clinical trials faster and more efficiently, resulting in improved outcomes and reduced costs,” said Vishal Sikri, President of the Advanced Diagnostics Division of NeoGenomics. “We are thrilled to partner with Massive Bio to advance precision medicine and improve the delivery of healthcare services to patients, pharmaceutical partners, and healthcare providers."

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, added, "This collaboration between NeoGenomics and Massive Bio will enable us to provide patients with personalized care and support throughout their cancer journey, and move the needle forward in precision oncology and research."

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, using artificial intelligence to improve equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development. Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with technology-enabled services to remove barriers in clinical trial enrollment, value-based oncology decisions, and data-driven cancer treatment. The company serves more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, and has been awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute. Massive Bio was founded in 2015 by clinical, technology, and M&A executives, and has a global presence with nearly 100 people in 12 countries.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life-altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP-accredited laboratories in Cambridge, UK, Rolle, Switzerland, and China. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.