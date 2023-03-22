CentralAMS Chooses AuthenticID as ID Verification Vendor for Gaming Clients

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuthenticID, a global leader in identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions, announced a new partnership with CentralAMS. CentralAMS will use AuthenticID’s ID document verification software as part of its Identity Orchestration solution for its clients in the gaming, gambling, and esports industries.

CentralAMS offers gaming and gambling operators and platform providers the ability to verify player know-your-customer (KYC) information with its Identity Orchestration solution, inclusive of FHE biometrics, ID verification, KYC, and Sanctions checks. Clients are able to customize their unique identity solution to meet their compliance requirements for both online and on-premise operations. Learn more about CentralAMS solutions at www.CentralAMS.com.

“We are excited about our partnership with AuthenticID and bringing this product offering to our clients in our new Identity Orchestration platform,” said Mark Lipparelli, Managing Member. “We believe their ID verification services combined with our other identity solutions will provide our clients the flexibility and ability to develop custom identity solutions to meet not only their online registration requirements but also to utilize across the casino and resort.”

“We’re proud to be a provider of ID verification services for CentralAMS,” said Reed Taussig, AuthenticID CEO. “AuthenticID’s platform offers a high level of accuracy in counterfeit ID detection that is unmatched in the industry, and we are pleased to work with CentralAMS to deliver a convenient, secure, and fast verification experience for the gaming industry and their players.”

Learn how businesses like CentralAMS are leveraging identity proofing technology to stop fraud, through friction-free customer identity verifications by visiting www.authenticid.com.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully-automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

About Central AMS

CentralAMS offers gaming and gambling operators and platform providers the ability to verify player know-your-customer (KYC) information with its Identity Orchestration solution, inclusive of FHE biometrics, ID verification, KYC, and Sanctions checks. Clients are able to customize their unique identity solution to meet their compliance requirements for both online and on-premise operations. Learn more about CentralAMS solutions at www.CentralAMS.com.