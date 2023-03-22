CC Young Senior Living Supports Nationwide Research Study with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and Challenges Dallas to Become Number One City to Participate

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help advance understanding of why brain diseases affect many people as they age, CC Young Senior Living will encourage its residents and the greater Dallas community to participate in a groundbreaking research effort led by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. CC Young will have smell test kits available for pick-up at The Point on the CC Young campus.

In support of its mission to end Parkinson’s disease, the Foundation is seeking 100,000 senior living community residents — age 60 and older, without Parkinson’s disease — to participate in a smell loss study by taking a simple scratch-and-sniff test. CC Young will educate residents and non-residents about how to boost brain health as they age and offer opportunities for residents to participate in this study.

“By participating in this program, CC Young Senior Living can help residents and the Dallas community at-large learn about how to best care for their precious brains,” said Susan Bogan, senior living consultant for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. “And in return, residents and the broader public can help researchers gain a better understanding of who is at risk for Parkinson’s and other brain diseases, who gets it, who doesn’t, and why.”

Recent research focused on people living with Parkinson’s disease shows that 100% of major brain disorders are associated with smell loss and that loss of smell is one of the most important signals of risk for Parkinson’s disease. By expanding the Smell Test Challenge to include people without Parkinson’s disease, this study hopes to advance understanding of the connection between smell loss and certain brain diseases.

“We believe bringing this information to our community will be educational for residents and their families in understanding the connection between smell loss and risk of brain disease,” said Russell Crews, president and CEO of CC Young Senior Living. “I want to challenge our residents, their families, staff, and the greater Dallas community to help become the number one city in the U.S. to participate in this study to help advance the understanding of why brain diseases affect people as they age. We look forward to contributing to the greater good of advancing research into brain health and aging.”

“It’s crucial to have partnerships like this one with CC Young,” Bogan said. “Everyone who participates in the Smell Test Challenge is contributing to our larger mission of ending Parkinson’s disease, and we’re grateful for anyone who makes the effort to help.”

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is seeking senior housing communities to participate in the study because they can help communicate the study’s value to residents. To learn more about the Smell Test Challenge, or to sign up to participate as an individual, visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/smell-loss-brain-health.

About CC Young

For more than 100 years, CC Young has been serving senior adults. The community is nestled in the heart of East Dallas on a lush 20-acre campus across from White Rock Lake. CC Young is a forward-thinking, non-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community with a long history of excellence. Known for stellar services, CC Young holds a 5-Star overall Quality Rating from the Centers of Medicare Services in skilled nursing care, home health and hospice. CC Young provides opportunities for Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, Long-Term Care, Respite Care, Short-Term Rehabilitation, Aquatics and Outpatient Therapy, and Hospice General Inpatient services. The Community Services Program offers Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Private Duty Solutions on campus, and is also licensed in 13 counties throughout north Texas. The Vista’s opening in 2020 launched a new era of healthcare for residents and surrounding community members. Coming later, The Terraces will be the newest Independent Living residence featuring views of White Rock Lake. Additionally, The Point & Pavilion, located in the heart of the campus, offers creative, educational, recreational, fitness and spiritual opportunities for residents and the public. To schedule a tour or learn more, call 214-258-4000 or visit ccyoung.org.

About Parkinson’s disease

More than 6 million people worldwide live with Parkinson’s today. It is the second most common neurological disorder. In the United States, approximately 90,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone. There is no known cure.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF)

As the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson’s disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson’s patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $1.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson’s research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open-access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson’s disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson’s awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or LinkedIn.