Vecima Selected by Charter Communications to Enable 10G Services over HFC Networks

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following its prior announcement on March 15, 2023, Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Charter Communications, Inc. has selected its Entra® Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution with ERM3 Remote PHY Devices to support its fixed broadband network evolution to 10G. The ERM3 is expected to be used for a substantial portion of Charter’s network and to support a growth plan driven by network evolution, expansion, and execution.

Vecima’s ERM3 Remote PHY Device (RPD) is designed to easily upgrade legacy Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) nodes to DAA and reduce time and cost for service providers while dramatically increasing broadband capacity. The ERM3 RPD is a unique design that allows for direct installation in three of the most widely deployed third-party nodes in North America. Upgrading legacy nodes to DAA allows for substantially improved service quality, lower-cost operations, and higher bandwidth for DOCSIS subscribers. When installed in Vecima’s previously announced EN9000 Generic Access Platform (GAP) node, higher performance and density can be achieved in a platform that enables ongoing further evolution in capacity and access technologies.

In September 2022, Vecima announced significant market adoption and scale for its Entra Cable Access and Fiber Access products, including its Entra Remote PHY nodes. In addition, Vecima recently announced a revenue record for its Entra DAA portfolio, with strong deliveries in recent quarters.

With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise using Vecima’s product portfolio. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

