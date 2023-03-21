Consilio Announces Partnership with Onna to Streamline eDiscovery Processes

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, today announced a partnership with Onna, the leading data management platform. The partnership’s initial release is Sightline Collect, powered by Onna, which provides Consilio customers with a holistic suite of eDiscovery collection and processing capabilities for mission-critical cloud applications, including Microsoft, Google, Atlassian, Slack, Zoom, and more.

As the industry continues to undergo digital transformation at a rapid pace, enterprises are struggling to keep up with the vast amount of unstructured and diverse data types produced by chat, audio, and video applications. The partnership between Consilio’s Sightline and Onna simplifies and automates the collection and processing of Collaboration, Communication, and Content data. It also accelerates time-to-review by up to 25%, enabling Consilio to provide complete discovery and early case assessment support for modern workplaces.

“ While the pandemic certainly accelerated digital transformation for enterprises, it’s clear the world will only get more digital. Sightline Collect was built to combat information overload and equip teams with the tools they need to acquire and convert this data into a reviewable format faster and more efficiently,” said Pete Feinberg, Senior Vice President, Product and Innovation at Consilio. “ Onna’s impressive capabilities and track record in knowledge discovery make them an ideal partner, and we look forward to continuing to work together to further establish Consilio as the premier provider of legal technology services.”

The collaboration with Onna enables Consilio to provide complete discovery and early case assessment support, improving service delivery efficiency, lowering ongoing investment costs, and accelerating growth and penetration in existing markets.

“ The data landscape is changing at an ever-increasing pace, making access to complete and defensible data more important than ever before. Onna’s powerful pre-built connectors make connecting to modern cloud applications a breeze,” said Jose Lazares, Chief Product Officer at Onna. “ By combining Onna’s data management platform with Consilio’s market-leading Sightline eDiscovery solution and expert services, Consilio now provides customers with the most complete one-stop-shop for eDiscovery.”

To learn more about the capabilities of Sightline Collect, Consilio and Onna will co-host an informational webinar on the best practices of diverse data types and how Sightline Collect can help deliver a complete solution for legal teams. The webinar will take place Tuesday, April 25 at 12:15 PM EDT.

About Consilio

Consilio is the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

About Onna

Onna enables enterprises to quickly gain business value from their unstructured data. Onna’s data management platform provides a central workflow that spans across today’s workplace applications like Slack, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and more, producing a unified set of actionable data. By connecting and unifying disparate data sources, legal and IT teams enhance key use cases like eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance. With teams across North America and Europe, Onna supports some of the world’s leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Lyft, Carvana, and NewsCorp. For more information, please visit us at www.Onna.com.