Think Systems, Inc. and HighPoint Digital, Inc. Awarded Contract to Support Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contact Center

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Think Systems, Inc., a national technology and operations advisory practice, and HighPoint Digital, Inc., a leading provider of IT and customer experience solutions in the government sector, announced today that via their joint venture Think HighPoint JV, LLC they have been awarded a contract with a total value of approximately $108 million for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The contract calls for the companies to develop and maintain training and content for use by CMS’ customer service representatives as they handle queries from millions of Medicare Beneficiaries and Marketplace consumers.

“It is an honor to have been selected by CMS to continue supporting their mission to deliver exceptional customer service to millions of beneficiaries and consumers,” said Bryan Wolbert, President of Government Services, Think Systems, Inc. “We are thrilled to be partnering with HighPoint, which has built a reputation in the government space as a top service provider. We look forward to working with their team and pursuing additional work together in the future.”

“We are honored that CMS chose Think and HighPoint to deliver training and content for CMS’s customer service representatives and are excited to continue to facilitate the effective delivery of service to Medicare beneficiaries and Affordable Care Act consumers,” said Jay Jones, President of HighPoint Digital, Inc.

The CMS contract marks Think’s first prime contract award. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Under the contract, Think-HighPoint will support efficient delivery of multichannel customer service for Medicare and Marketplace inquiries. They will provide services across four workstreams, including content development, training, continuous improvement, and program management.

The contract was awarded in accordance with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Mentor Protégé program. In May, Think and HighPoint announced the formation of a Mentor-Protégé program joint venture focused on improving government citizen services.

Think and HighPoint have worked together for nearly nine years and aim for continuous improvement in the level of support provided to government partners.

About Think

Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice, providing services to medium and large mid-market commercial customers as well as state/federal public customers. Think’s offering spans services from technology and operations executive advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management. Think serves a broad client base in industries including financial services, education, manufacturing and distribution, software development, legal and regulatory, business intelligence, and insurance, among others. To learn more visit us at thinkconsulting.com.

About HighPoint

HighPoint helps government agencies elevate customer and employee experiences. From contact centers and training to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, and the Defense Logistics Agency. HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana and Herndon, Virginia. To learn more visit highpointdigital.com.