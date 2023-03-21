Proxim Diagnostics Announces Strategic Investment from bioMérieux

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proxim Diagnostics Corp., an innovative company developing a handheld, point-of care diagnostic device, announced it has received a strategic investment from bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics. The funds will be used to complete the development and commercial path for Proxim’s Profile System, a portable and fully automated immunodiagnostic device that can run a variety of multiplexed assays with disposable cartridges. As part of the investment, Andrew Parker, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Development for bioMérieux, has joined Proxim’s board of directors as an observer.

Proxim is developing a number of immunoassays for sepsis, cardiology, and infectious disease that can provide the same sensitivity and precision as tests run on larger, centralized laboratory equipment. The company’s handheld device is expected to improve the ability for clinicians to perform rapid, high-quality testing at the point of care, for example in emergency rooms, intensive care units, nursing homes, community/remote clinics and in-home care, as well as in disaster relief and defense situations. The system is currently available for research use only.

Mikhail Briman, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Proxim Diagnostics, said, “We are thrilled to have this significant backing from a true leader in in vitro diagnostics testing that shares our desire to bring this innovative technology to the global market. With this investment, we will have the opportunity to make a bigger impact for patients, wherever they may be when their health care provider needs to make a rapid diagnosis. We also look forward to developing additional collaborations with our biopharma clients that can benefit from our flexible immunoassay platform.”

About Proxim Diagnostics Corp.

Proxim Diagnostics, based in Santa Clara, Calif., is developing a handheld portable immunoanalyzer with the sensitivity and precision of centralized laboratory equipment, in a form factor designed for low-cost, point-of-care testing anywhere in the world. The company has several tests in development for sepsis, cardiology, and infectious disease applications, all of which can be run using whole blood and plasma in a disposable cartridge. For more information, visit www.proximdx.com.