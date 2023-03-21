ShiftKey & OnShift Launch Transformative System for Healthcare Facilities, the Schedule Automation Marketplace Integration “SAMI”

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShiftKey and OnShift today announced the launch of the Schedule Automation Marketplace Integration (SAMI), a first-of-its-kind system that combines the full power of ShiftKey’s workforce marketplace and OnShift’s dashboard view and data, empowering facilities with the resources and insights to make strategic workforce decisions in the short and long-term.

The introduction of SAMI follows ShiftKey’s strategic investment in OnShift in 2022, bringing two innovative ideas and technologies together – ShiftKey’s vast marketplace for licensed professionals and facilities, and OnShift’s world-class platform – to address persistent workforce challenges.

“I’m thrilled to unveil SAMI in partnership with OnShift. With more than 100 facilities already actively using SAMI, the response has been overwhelming – this is exactly the kind of integrated system they’ve needed for a long time, but hasn’t been available,” said Tom Ellis, founder and CEO, ShiftKey. “The technology is designed for both the scheduling coordinator to fill workforce gaps and for the executive concerned about the overall health of the business and the organization’s capacity to provide quality care to patients.”

With 100% workforce transparency, healthcare facilities using SAMI have experienced tremendous results, with up to 83% reduction in unfilled shifts, 20% increase in employee shift requests and 500 hours of administrative time saved.

Facilities like Tutera Senior Living & Health Care have been utilizing SAMI for all scheduling and workforce needs – resulting in consistent workforce coverage and supporting an increase in Tutera’s resident occupancy rate by 7 percent.

“The way SAMI seamlessly integrates ShiftKey’s robust marketplace with OnShift’s scheduling capabilities has completely transformed our workforce strategy,” said Joe Schiller, vice president of human resources at Tutera Senior Living and Health Care. “We now have access to workforce coverage paired with key data insights to help us strategically grow our business, take great care of our residents, and put us in a prime position for our hospital referral partnerships.”

Designed specifically for long-term and post-acute healthcare facilities, SAMI’s key features include:

Integrated scheduling & PRN marketplace

Choice of when to highlight openings

Automated shift confirmation

Payroll Based Journal (PBJ) reporting

Automated approval of your “favorite” workers’ shift requests

Easy access and functionality to adjust shifts

Schedule-to-budget analytics

“The days of turning away patients because of insufficient staffing levels is over,” said Jim Rubadue, president, OnShift. “SAMI provides facilities with the critical data and insights to make cost-effective scheduling decisions at scale. It’s clear that our partners appreciate having a consistent, optimized system and facility employees are becoming more engaged and active with their own schedules. It’s a win for everyone.”

The integration comes at no additional cost for facilities using the ShiftKey and OnShift platforms. For more information on the SAMI product, or to schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.shiftkey.com/sami/.

About OnShift

OnShift's next-generation platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their workers. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management, pay and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That's why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift's integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.OnShift.com.

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a platform that is disrupting the way healthcare facilities find licensed and certified professionals to fill available shifts. Leveraging marketplace dynamics and deep industry knowledge, the company is playing a vital role in mitigating America’s healthcare staffing shortages, enabling direct connections between facilities and healthcare professionals. By offering the opportunity to work as much or as little as they choose and putting the power back into the hands of healthcare workers, ShiftKey is bringing more licensed professionals back into the workforce, a solution that is solving a major crisis in healthcare. For more information, visit www.ShiftKey.com.