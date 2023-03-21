Mysten Labs and Battlemon Partner to Launch Next-Generation Web3 Action Games on Sui

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has partnered with Battlemon, a Web3 GameFi ecosystem. Through this partnership, Battlemon will launch its leading NFT, DeFi, and gaming hubs, including an open world of various on- and off-chain games.

Battlemon is a first-of-its kind gaming ecosystem, enabling players to compete in unique action games powered by NFTs. All objects in these games – from the player to the available weapons to the accessories – are represented by NFTs, and players can mint, craft, buy, sell, trade, and stake these NFTs. Battlemon's series of games include its massively multiplayer, third-person shooter game, in which lemons engage in constant skirmishes and navigate maps to defeat enemy lemons controlled by other players.

Battlemon will leverage Sui’s unique and decentralized NFT and on-chain gaming infrastructure, mechanics, and smart contracts to deliver best-in-class experiences to players.

“ Battlemon’s differentiated and innovative GameFi platform is well-positioned to take advantage of the exponential growth we’ve seen in the Web3 gaming space,” said Evan Cheng Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, initial contributor to the development of the Sui protocol. “ We are thrilled to collaborate with the Battlemon team to deliver these NFTs and games to our community and help scale this unique platform on the Sui network.”

“ As we continue to build out the Battlemon platform, it is critical that we collaborate with a holistic, scalable blockchain that has the necessary gaming technology and infrastructure to provide gameplayers with new and immersive experiences. We are extremely excited to have that partner in Sui,” said Vitalik Khotyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Battlemon. “ With Sui, we look forward to bringing the next wave of interactive, technology-forward Web3 games to the masses.”

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in web3. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Battlemon

Battlemon is a GameFi project on the Sui Layer 1 blockchain. Battlemon introduces interactive 3D NFTs in an Open Game World called Lemonland. Battlemon includes a suite of on/off-chain games and third person NFT games that are also available on streaming platforms.

