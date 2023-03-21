Megola Signs Exclusive Global Supply and Distribution Agreement with Leader in Mobile Device Protection Coatings

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines entered into an Exclusive Global Supply Agreement with an industry leader in Liquid Glass Screen Protection for mobile devices. These wipe-on products provide scratch, shatter, and impact resistance to all types of handheld device screens.

“This is a big milestone for the company as it’s the first major distribution deal for our technology licensed from MedeSol Global,” said CEO Robert Gardiner. “It will make an immediate financial impact with orders expected next quarter at which time we plan to announce the name of our partner. They have asked us to keep their name confidential until after the launch.”

Key terms:

Global Exclusivity for Mobile and Handheld Device Protection Products.

Over $10,000,000 USD minimum purchase commitment over 5 years with specific annual quotas.

5-Year Term with automatic 5-year renewals at the same or greater minimum volume commitment.

Initial products are two formulations of the MedeSol/SiO2 Phone Protect, with additional applications and markets already in discussion between the parties.

About the Durable Protective Liquid Glass Coatings

Proprietary, safe, extremely cost-effective, ultra-thin glass coatings that can be used to protect almost any surface, hard or soft, anchor the Megola LG (liquid glass) business in place as the premier protective coating provider in the world.

LATEST NEWS: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/news

Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON's plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.