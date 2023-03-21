ioXt Alliance welcomes Capgemini as a new authorized lab for ioXt certification

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, today announced the addition of Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology, to the ioXt Authorized Labs certification program. Authorized labs are the exclusive third-party test providers for the ioXt Alliance. Authorized labs perform all testing required for IoT devices to be certified by ioXt and to bear the ioXt SmartCert label, which provides security assurance to enterprises and consumers.

Capgemini works with leading technology companies to help them deliver exceptional personalized experiences to their customers, to harness the potential of data, and to optimize the operation of their systems and processes. Capgemini applies a breadth of expertise to address the full range of business needs across four areas: strategy and transformation, applications and technology, engineering, and operations. Capgemini features a global network of cyber defense centers and testing labs, enabling the company to accommodate and provide testing services for ioXt’s worldwide customers.

“IoT cybersecurity is a key element of our customers’ cybersecurity strategies,” said Juan Angel Sanchez and Jesus Munoz, cybersecurity business specialist and lab manager, respectively, of the Capgemini Malaga Cyber Defense Center Laboratory. “By becoming an ioXt authorized lab, we are able to expand our testing and certification services to not only meet our customers’ needs but also keep their products safe with high assurance. The IoXt Alliance helps create a secure IoT market with trusted, reliable certification services that can scale as the market grows.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome Capgemini as an Authorized Labs partner to work with us to advance security in the IoT industry,” said Jan Bondoc, vice president of information technology at the ioXt Alliance. “Authorized labs are important organizations in the ioXt Alliance as they provide third-party ioXt certification testing to ensure devices are secure for consumers and businesses to use. Third-party testing, validation and ioXt certification creates peace of mind for IoT device manufacturers, their partners and customers.”

With certification profiles created by top-tier companies in technology and device manufacturing, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert label give consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

Focused on security, upgradability, transparency and compliance, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates products against the eight ioXt pledge principles which require that the devices be tested against clear guidelines for quantifying the optimal level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. Once a device meets or exceeds the requirements after testing, it receives the ioXt SmartCert label.

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the global standard for IoT security. Founded by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, ioXt is the only industry-led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert label give consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world. Learn more at ioxtalliance.org.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.