Verosint and Ping Identity Partner to Fight Online Account Fraud

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verosint, a leader in digital account fraud prevention, announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership enables mutual customers to analyze digital identities across devices at login to determine account fraud risk. Recognized customers are granted a frictionless transaction path, whereas suspicious users are automatically challenged or blocked to prevent fraudulent behavior.

Verosint joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Organizations can use the Verosint connector in their DaVinci flow to evaluate digital identities using verified open source intelligence (OSINT) from millions of data points, behavioral analytics, and user fingerprinting, all from the DaVinci administrative tool. Using no-code integration, Verosint scores the user and works with DaVinci to orchestrate multi-factor authentication (MFA) flows based on risk.

“Online businesses are seeing a dramatic increase in account fraud, including fake or synthetic accounts, bots, account takeovers, and shared accounts,” said Travis Favaron, VP of product at Verosint. “With the Verosint integration, the DaVinci platform can now detect and block account fraud before it causes downstream damage. Stopping account fraud at login can have a material impact on a business and its bottom line.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Verosint leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

For more information on Verosint’s work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About Verosint

Verosint, a leading provider of account fraud detection and prevention, helps digital businesses answer the question of “who’s there?” By combining verified open source intelligence, identity graphing techniques and risk signal orchestration, Verosint stops account fraud before it starts. With real-time account fraud detection and proactive, persistent fraud discovery, online businesses can deliver trusted convenience to customers, minimize risk and reduce fraud management costs. To learn more, visit www.verosint.com.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com