Next Level Apparel and Grupo M Partner to Provide Nearshore Production

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Next Level Apparel (“NLA” or “the company”) today announced an exciting new partnership with Grupo M, a leading textile manufacturer, to provide nearshore production while supporting NLA’s move to 100% U.S. cotton for its entire apparel line.

With this strategic move, NLA – one of the largest designers, manufacturers, and suppliers of premium blank apparel as well as an industry leader in responsible sourcing – will be able to bring production closer to home for improved speed-to-market, decreased geo-political risk and increased supply chain transparency, including upstream traceability of the cotton it uses.

This innovative partnership is a natural move forward for NLA and Grupo M as they are aligned on key priorities: providing global partners and customers with apparel that prioritizes ethical and sustainable production.

“With our premium products, our customers not only look good, but they also can feel good about how those products are sourced,” said NLA CEO Randy Hales. “As part of our ethos, we seek like-minded suppliers who prioritize sustainability and uphold equally high standards. This exciting partnership with Grupo M is another step forward in our longstanding commitment to supply chain visibility and accountability.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NLA to offer nearshore production while furthering our shared visions of innovation and transparency,” said Grupo M President Fernando Capellán. “We appreciate Next Level Apparel’s passion, enthusiasm and diligence in bringing the highest quality products to its customers while being equally committed to ethical and responsible sourcing.”

NLA has been committed to quality and socially conscious operations since its founding in 2003. The company recently announced a partnership with Oritain to provide origin verification for its worldwide cotton program through cutting-edge science. NLA is an approved member of the Fair Labor Association, committed to upholding its Principles of Fair Labor and Responsible Sourcing throughout its global supply chain. The company has also partnered with Better Work – a comprehensive program bringing together all levels of the garment industry to improve working conditions – on a factory, national and international level, and has received Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certification for its factories.

About Next Level Apparel

Next Level Apparel is a design innovator, industry leader and top supplier of premium blank apparel. NLA put its stamp on the map as a blank apparel pioneer in the printwear industry by answering the call to its customers’ need for a Sublimation T-shirt. The company’s passion for exceptional craftsmanship catalyzed the development of more styles and ultimately formed the Next Level Apparel® brand – putting the customer first, always, and in all ways. The company’s tagline, “Ready to Inspire,” ™ is a commitment to finding new ways to make it easier for customers to keep their shelves fully stocked with thoughtfully designed premium blank apparel that offers exceptional printability. NLA is committed to sustainable, legally compliant, and ethical operations worldwide.

About Grupo M

Grupo M is one of the largest textile manufacturers in the Western Hemisphere, providing a range of apparel to some of the largest brands and retailers in the world. Since President Fernando Capellán founded Grupo M over 37 years ago, the company has always prioritized giving its partners high-added value and optimum quality throughout its vertically integrated business model, from design to distribution. Grupo M’s mission is to use innovative practices and an updated technology platform as a strategy to consistently create value and search for improvements.