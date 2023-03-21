Potomac Urology Achieves Growth with eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Potomac Urology, a Northern Virginia-based urology practice, is expanding to a new office location in Fair Oaks, VA with the help of the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow patient engagement solutions. Potomac Urology will continue to offer state-of-the art urologic care while leveraging advanced technology to mitigate physician burnout and improve patient satisfaction.

The eClinicalWorks Cloud removed key technological hurdles, allowing Potomac Urology providers access to each patient’s complete records in real-time and offering scalability to support practice growth. The eClinicalWorks Cloud supports limitless power, storage, and memory while keeping patient data safe and secure.

"We're excited to partner with eClinicalWorks to bring our urologic services to more patients in Fairfax County and the surrounding areas," said Aseem Malhotra, MD of Potomac Urology. "With the eClinicalWorks Cloud, our providers can access key patient information at any time, including before surgery or during a televisit. Now we have the most accurate information available, which significantly improves patient care.”

A leading physician-owned practice, Potomac Urology offers a variety of services including BPH therapies, treatment for various men’s health conditions, female pelvic medicine and urinary incontinence management, UTI treatment, and more. The practice’s fellowship-trained physicians offer comprehensive oncologic care including minimally invasive robotic surgery, advanced prostate cancer management, and access to cutting-edge clinical trials.

As Potomac Urology continues to expand, the practice will leverage the following solutions to improve patient engagement and physician satisfaction:

eClinicalWorks Scribe ® : Scribe, an AI-driven speech-to-text-technology, helps Potomac Urology save time while keeping medical records accurate. eClinicalWorks Scribe offers providers flexibility to generate accurate and comprehensive Progress Notes – anytime, anywhere, and for every medical specialty. This time and cost savings solution allows practices to expand future operations.

Scribe, an AI-driven speech-to-text-technology, helps Potomac Urology save time while keeping medical records accurate. eClinicalWorks Scribe offers providers flexibility to generate accurate and comprehensive Progress Notes – anytime, anywhere, and for every medical specialty. This time and cost savings solution allows practices to expand future operations. healow ® Open Access ® : healow Open Access is the online appointment booking solution that empowers patients, reduces staff burnout, and boosts operational efficiency. The solution allows patients to book appointments on the practice website, Patient Portal, or on the healow app, streamlining communications between patients and providers. With healow Open Access, Potomac Urology is expediting patient care, improving patient experience and satisfaction, and reducing no-shows.

healow Open Access is the online appointment booking solution that empowers patients, reduces staff burnout, and boosts operational efficiency. The solution allows patients to book appointments on the practice website, Patient Portal, or on the healow app, streamlining communications between patients and providers. With healow Open Access, Potomac Urology is expediting patient care, improving patient experience and satisfaction, and reducing no-shows. hello2healow™ (h2h): Using h2h, medical providers can securely reach out to consented patients and conduct on-demand audio and video calls without scheduling an appointment.

“eClinicalWorks Scribe saves us critical time, which enables us to forge a deep and engaged relationship with our patients to provide the care they need,” said Aseem. “Scribe, and the additional healow patient engagement features, has helped reduce costs and ultimately allowed our practice to continue to grow.”

"We're thrilled to be working with Potomac Urology as they expand their urologic services to new locations," said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. "The eClinicalWorks Cloud offers the foundation to improve operations while keeping patient and practice data safe, secure, and fully accessible. Online appointment booking and AI-driven speech to text technologies are designed to improve quality of care, reduce costs, and enhance patient engagement. We’re confident these solutions will help Potomac Urology has they continue to expand their operations.”

Learn more about Potomac Urology’s use of eClinicalWorks Cloud here.

About Potomac Urology

Potomac Urology is a large physician-owned urology practice comprised of a growing cadre of committed urologists and advanced practice providers. The group has been providing the highest quality care to patients throughout the Northern Virginia area in the diagnosis and treatment of urology-related conditions. Our team of urologists is dedicated to offering patients a broad range of quality urology services including urinary incontinence treatment, BPH treatment, urologic oncologic care, men’s health conditions such as erectile dysfunction and low testosterone, UTI treatment, and more, in a warm and friendly environment. As board-certified and fellowship-trained urologists, we are experienced in offering the latest technology in treating urologic conditions, including the most minimally invasive surgical procedures and access to advanced clinical trials. Potomac Urology services a wide variety of patients from all over Northern Virginia seeking state-of-the-art care in urology with a personal touch to improve their outcomes. For more information, visit https://potomacurology.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.