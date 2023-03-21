11:11 Systems Announces New Case Study with Automated Financial Systems

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Automated Financial Systems (AFS).

In business for over 50 years, AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, end-to-end commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions as well as regional and de novo clients. Uniquely positioned to support business and technology transformation for its clients, AFS operates the world’s largest and only fully integrated commercial lending system, with 25 of the top-100 banks using AFS products and services.

For the last two decades, AFS kept its IT operations largely in-house, developing and hosting its own software. This meant the team was solely responsible for maintaining the company’s business continuity efforts, which included operating two data center locations in Pennsylvania. The in-house system became increasingly burdensome to maintain – in both money and time – causing a strain on resources. As part of a larger IT modernization project across the company, the team selected 11:11 for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for Zerto. In addition to providing continuous data availability, simplifying day-to-day management and freeing up IT resources, 11:11 met AFS’s industry-specific regulatory requirements, including a dedicated compliance team, which the team can lean on to understand the complexity of maintaining these regulations.

Read the 11:11 and AFS case study here.

