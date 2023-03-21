Signature HealthCARE Partners With Real Time Medical Systems to Further Drive Clinical, Operational, and Care Outcomes

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified post-acute analytics solution today announced its partnership with award-winning Kentucky- based Signature HealthCARE (Signature). Leading the movement in revolutionizing the long-term care industry to transform lives, Signature has become the pioneer of person-directed care, offering integrated services in 8 states across the continuum of care including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, in-home care, cognitive care, and telemedicine.

“We are extremely excited to be implementing Real Time’s interventional analytics solution throughout all our skilled nursing facilities,” states Barbara Revelette, Chief Nursing Officer at Signature HealthCARE. “Its unique ability to seamlessly integrate with our EHR and current workflows to deliver real-time clinical and operational insights, will empower our care teams to make the right care decisions, at the right time, ultimately improving resident outcomes and allowing us to deliver timely insights to their loved ones.”

Real Time’s fully integrated, data driven clinical and financial solutions are enabling senior care providers to achieve greater efficiency, deliver high-quality care, and improve care coordination with their healthcare partners. Receiving a 95% KLAS-Rating among its nursing facilities, health system, ACO, and payer customers, Real Time’s leading interventional analytics solution reduces readmissions, detects early signs of infection, and improves care transitions across the patient’s post-acute care journey.

“Having Signature join the Real Time network is a true testament to our mission in delivering innovative solutions to improve the delivery of senior care, while alleviating unnecessary administrative burdens that so many care teams face,” states Joan Neuscheler, CEO at Real Time. “As our nation’s senior population continues to grow and value- based care gains traction, Real Time is committed to providing our customers with data-driven technologies to help them remain a valuable care setting within the continuum of care.”

About Signature HealthCARE

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, and In-Home Care. The company’s organizational culture inspires over 8,000 employees with our foundational three Pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation, plus our Sacred 7 Principles: Be Heroic, Embrace Teamwork, Show Compassion, Give Respect, Have Integrity, Encourage Positivity, and Be Patient. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and earning QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE has also been awarded a Best Places to Work in Kentucky honor by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, for six years.

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRSUT Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical, operational, and financial outcomes by reducing hospital admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.