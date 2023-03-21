WizeHive and WeHero Combine to Create More Powerful Corporate Giving and Volunteering Solution

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. & BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WizeHive, a leading provider of software that enables philanthropic giving and social impact, today announced a merger with WeHero, a leading provider of high-impact workplace volunteer and employee engagement solutions.

WeHero’s curated team volunteer events deliver a powerful experiential element to clients’ social impact programs. Combining WeHero’s engagement strategies and event management with WizeHive's solutions for employee donation, matching, and self-service volunteer opportunities (offered through its Bright Funds platform) will create a "giving flywheel" that can not only help increase employee giving, but also lead to stronger program participation and greater social impact and engagement benefits.

“Companies are putting a greater focus on programs that drive employee engagement through social impact, yet no single solution enables the full range of giving and volunteer opportunities in a way that drives sustained employee participation and engagement,” said Carl Guarino, CEO of WizeHive. “WeHero has a reputation for delivering truly engaging and effective volunteer events. Together, WizeHive and WeHero can help clients achieve and maximize their twin objectives of employee engagement and social impact.”

WizeHive has been a long-time leader in facilitating grants and other application-driven giving through its ZengineTM platform. WizeHive acquired Bright Funds in 2021, extending its solutions to include a platform that enables employee donations, employer matching, and self-service volunteer opportunities. The addition of WeHero will deepen WizeHive’s total offering to corporations with a focus on driving employee engagement through curated on-site or remote volunteer experiences.

“WeHero’s mission is to empower the world to change the world. We started this journey by building a world-class volunteer and engagement solution. The combination of WeHero and WizeHive will create a leading end-to-end solution for corporate giving and volunteerism empowering more companies and people to generate impact,” said Ben Sampson, CEO and Co-Founder of WeHero. His Co-Founder, Andy VandenBerg, added, “We are thrilled to partner with WizeHive not only to bring a more powerful solution to clients but ultimately a seamless way to integrate and measure all of their social impact activities on one platform.”

About WizeHive

WizeHive provides cloud-based solutions to help mission driven organizations optimize and accelerate their social impact. The company’s powerful yet flexible ZengineTM platform enables Corporations, Government and Nonprofit organizations to optimize giving done in the forms of grants, scholarships, fellowships and other awards while the Bright FundsTM platform further enables corporations to quickly and easily extend giving, corporate matching and volunteer opportunities to employees to not only expand social impact but increase employee engagement.

About WeHero

WeHero designs, plans, and executes corporate volunteer, team building, and employee engagement experiences that create social impact. WeHero’s team works closely with nonprofit partners to develop new volunteer programs that create better cultures, better brands, and a better world. Since WeHero’s inception, they’ve empowered over 50,000 volunteers to change the world.