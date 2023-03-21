Cabot Corporation Launches EVOLVE™ Sustainable Solutions Technology Platform Focused on Advancing Sustainable Reinforcing Carbons

Introducing EVOLVE™ Sustainable Solutions: This technology platform focuses on advancing sustainable reinforcing carbons that deliver the performance, quality, and consistency that the industry requires at scale, leveraging circular value chains, and/or renewable and bio-based materials, and/or processes that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Introducing EVOLVE™ Sustainable Solutions: This technology platform focuses on advancing sustainable reinforcing carbons that deliver the performance, quality, and consistency that the industry requires at scale, leveraging circular value chains, and/or renewable and bio-based materials, and/or processes that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the launch of EVOLVE™ Sustainable Solutions, a new technology platform for advancing sustainable reinforcing carbons. Cabot’s ambition through this technology platform is to develop products that offer sustainable content with reliable performance at industrial scale by leveraging circular value chains and materials recovered from end-of-life tires, and/or renewable and bio-based materials, and/or processes that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Resulting from these efforts, Cabot has launched two new products which will be sold as the company’s first-ever International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) certified solutions.

Increased environmental pressures are driving greater demand for sustainable reinforcing carbon solutions that support a circular, sustainable economy as well as decrease GHG emissions. The introduction of EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions is an important step in Cabot’s journey to develop new ways to create materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future. The platform will focus Cabot’s efforts on the development of breakthrough sustainable products and process technologies that deliver the performance, quality, and consistency that the industry requires at scale.

EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions is designed to deliver reinforcing carbons across three sustainability categories including:

Recovered: Reinforcing carbons from circular value chains that are produced using materials recovered from end-of-life-tires, such as tire pyrolysis oils through an ISCC PLUS mass balance approach or reclaimed carbons co-pelletized with virgin carbon blacks.

Renewable: Reinforcing carbons made from renewable materials, such as bio-based feedstocks through an ISCC PLUS mass balance approach and from bio-based particles.

Reduced: Reinforcing carbons made with a reduced GHG footprint from decarbonization technologies, such as emissions capture technologies and other decarbonization processes such as CO 2 capture and sequestration.

Cabot has launched two new products powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions under the recovered category, VULCAN® 7H-C circular reinforcing carbon and STERLING® SO-RC110 circular reinforcing carbon that will leverage an ISCC PLUS certified mass balance approach. ISCC is a globally applicable certification system designed to ensure compliance with ecological and social requirements, greenhouse gas emissions savings and traceability. Mass balance accounting is a chain of custody approach designed to trace the flow of materials through a complex value chain, including recycled feedstock at plants.

VULCAN 7H-C circular reinforcing carbon is a reinforcing material made from ISCC PLUS certified tire pyrolysis oil derived from end-of-life tires. It delivers optimal dispersibility and extrusion characteristics to rubber compounds and delivers drop-in performance comparable to VULCAN 7H carbon black or ASTM N234 carbon black. It is suitable for synthetic and natural rubber-based tire treads and industrial rubber products that require excellent wear resistance, such as conveyor belts, solid tires, and other applications that require exceptional abrasion resistance.

STERLING SO-RC110 circular reinforcing carbon is a semi-reinforcing material containing 10% recovered carbon material. Utilizing Cabot’s co-pelletization technology, STERLING SO-RC110 circular reinforcing carbon combines ISCC PLUS certified recovered carbon material with its STERLING SO carbon black to deliver performance comparable to ASTM N550 carbon black. It maintains high levels of quality, consistency and processability in rubber compounds, making it suitable for applications that require higher sustainable content without compromising rubber performance, including the sidewalls and under tread compounds in passenger car and light truck tires as well as industrial rubber products such as rubber hoses, construction profiles, engine mounts and belt inner layers.

“We are proud to launch our EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions platform as it will play a critical role in our sustainability journey as we look to develop new products and processes with a sustainability benefit and collaborate with our customers to deliver solutions that help address some of their most pressing sustainability challenges. We have a number of projects in various stages of development actively underway with our customers and technology partners to develop a robust sustainable material pipeline, and I am excited for the future innovations they will deliver,” said Aatif Misbah, vice president and general manager, Sustainable Solutions, Reinforcement Materials segment. “For over 140 years, we have been a global leader and innovator in our industry - and we continue to evolve in our journey. Our EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions platform will further our efforts to deliver innovative solutions that incorporate decarbonization and circular economy strategies to help us meet our sustainability goals and enable a more sustainable future.”

Cabot continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to protect the planet and further the company’s sustainability journey with an ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 globally. The company has earned several accolades for its sustainability performance including a platinum rating from EcoVadis for the third consecutive year as well as being named to America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list by Newsweek for the fourth consecutive year and named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 list for the second consecutive year.

For more information about EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions, visit cabotcorp.com/evolve.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

