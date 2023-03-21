VITAS® Healthcare Partners With WellSky® to Accelerate Innovation in Hospice & Palliative Care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced a new partnership with VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care. VITAS will leverage WellSky technology to streamline its operations, allowing clinicians to focus on high-quality patient care delivery. The two organizations also will collaborate to advance innovations within the WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution and to accelerate VITAS’ efforts to scale into new markets.

For over 40 years, VITAS has been a pioneer in the hospice movement, providing innovative, patient-centered hospice and palliative care across the country. The organization operates 50 hospice programs in 14 states and the District of Columbia, serving over 17,000 patients each day and employing 10,000 care professionals.

Fueled by a drive for innovation, this partnership will support VITAS in its efforts to serve even more patients in need of compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care. This transition to WellSky’s electronic health record (EHR) technology will eliminate the need for paper-based documentation and will help to improve operational efficiency for the organization.

“In selecting a technology partner, it was critical to find an organization that could help enable improved workflow and clinical coordination while streamlining burdensome administrative tasks for our team members,” said Nick Westfall, president and CEO at VITAS. “Achieving this goal will allow our clinicians more time at the bedside fulfilling their mission of delivering the highest quality of care for both our patients and their families. We are thrilled to have found that partner in WellSky and are confident that WellSky’s purpose-built technology will be a critical component in our effort to expand and evolve hospice care.”

The partnership between WellSky and VITAS will allow both organizations to serve a pivotal role in the advancement of hospice and palliative technology to deliver smarter, more connected and more data-driven care to communities in need.

“WellSky is honored to work with the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care,” said WellSky CEO Bill Miller. “Through a deeply collaborative relationship with VITAS, we will innovate together to propel our leading hospice and palliative software and analytics solutions forward and support VITAS in providing the highest-quality care to patients and families when they need it most.”

The WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution recently was named the top performer in Hospice (Independent) in the 2023 Best in KLAS Awards. To learn more about WellSky’s hospice and palliative solutions, visit wellsky.com/hospice.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 50 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 9,743 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 26 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2022, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,555. Visit www.vitas.com.