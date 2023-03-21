ixlayer Empowers BrightInsight, Curavit and Medable With Convenient Patient Health Testing Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ixlayer, the leading platform for health testing, today announced the continued expansion of its collaborations with biopharma innovators. Adding to a growing list of relationships in the biopharma space, ixlayer supports advances in digital therapeutics and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), with remote diagnostic testing capabilities that enable patient support and clinical research technologies to realize the full potential of their impact on patient care.

“With a shared mission to increase patient access and engagement through technology, it’s a natural fit for ixlayer to work with diverse digital health organizations in the biopharma sector to reduce barriers between patients and the health test they need,” said Pouria Sanae, CEO and co-founder of ixlayer. “By adding remote health testing to drug companion apps, or decentralized or hybrid clinical trial protocols, we can create a key patient feedback loop that didn’t previously exist. Together, we’re able to offer a holistic solution for patients through diagnostic testing so they are better equipped to understand the impact of the treatment and stay adherent to their drug or therapeutic regimen.”

The company’s latest collaborations include:

BrightInsight, provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, will work with ixlayer to provide easy access to clinical-grade diagnostic lab testing within drug companion applications, making health testing fast and convenient for patients while enabling its biopharma customers to improve treatment selection and persistence.

Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) working with digital therapeutics companies to design and execute digital-first DCTs, entered into a long-term partnership with ixlayer to provide easy access to clinical-grade diagnostic lab testing for DCTs. Curavit and ixlayer’s first collaboration is for Swing Therapeutics’ trial of an investigational digital therapeutic (DTx) for fibromyalgia.

Medable, Inc, the leading technology platform for decentralized clinical trials, recently partnered with ixlayer to attract and retain more diverse participants and provide an improved patient experience from enrollment to long-term follow-up.

For each of these organizations, ixlayer’s platform allows for easy-to-implement engagement with patients, including reminders to take their prescribed regimen or conduct prescribed diagnostic testing regularly. ixlayer’s remote testing capabilities also enable patient monitoring – driving deeper insights for biopharma companies and enabling increased patient adherence and engagement.

“ixlayer helps drive patient engagement through lab testing – because when patients can monitor their health, they more clearly see the impact of the treatment and stay on their drug/therapy,” said Shawn Tedman, Vice President of Innovation at ixlayer. “By utilizing ixlayer’s remote health testing to enhance digital therapeutics offerings, these collaborations can amplify the impact of exciting new health technologies and provide the missing link to enhance patient engagement.”

ixlayer’s patient-centric lab testing program offers multiple testing formats, including flexible digital options, and thousands of testing combinations. The company offers multi-modality sample selection options, such as at-home self-collect, at-home assisted collection(i.e., mobile phlebotomy), and sample collection at a local patient service center.

