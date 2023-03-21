N-able’s Frank Colletti Joins GTDC Vendor Advisory Council for EMEA

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced Frank Colletti, EVP of Worldwide Sales, has been selected by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) to join its EMEA Vendor Advisory Council (VAC).

The GTDC is the industry consortium representing the world's leading technology distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150B in annual worldwide sales of products, services, and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers, and distributors.

“I’m excited to join the EMEA VAC, share in the conversations and demonstrate through our experience at N-able the valuable role partnership with our MSPs, distributors, and technology alliances plays in our success,” said Colletti.

With over 80 distributors actively engaged as part of its growing go-to-market global strategy, N-able’s distribution relationships run wide and deep scaling from boutique to broadline. To help generate mutual success, N-able applies the proven fundamentals of its MSP playbook to its distribution partners focusing on four Ps: People, Process, Product, and Performance.

“Optimization, standardization, and profitably are critical in any economy, especially one with uncertainty and longstanding headwinds including talent gaps, complexity, and security,” notes Colletti. “As a connected and collaborative ecosystem, the IT channel grows stronger. I am proud to work with the GTDC and continue to shine the spotlight on distribution’s transformative role as ecosystem orchestrators and inspire more vendors and channel partners to embrace distribution.”

“N-able’s continued growth and commitment to our distributor network gives MSPs more choice, flexibility, and support. It goes way beyond technology—their local market expertise and knowledge is the perfect foundation for growth,” said John Pagliuca, CEO at N-able. “We’re thrilled to see Frank join the EMEA VAC. His commitment to our partners and distributors spans many years, both in North America and EMEA, and we believe he will be a huge asset to the GTDC and its members, as he is for N-able.”

Members of GTDC’s 2023 EMEA VAC include executives from Lenovo, Dell EMC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Colletti and other members of the EMEA VAC will be present at the upcoming GTDC EMEA Summit June 13-14 in Noordwijk, Netherlands.

“The Vendor Advisory Council provides GTDC with invaluable insight and feedback and is a critical sounding board for creating and validating industry initiatives,” says Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. “We are thrilled to have Frank Colletti join in the conversation with some of the most respected voices in the channel to help forge initiatives that strengthen and promote the value of IT distribution.”

