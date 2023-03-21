Sana Announces Partnership with Little Otter — Giving Children and Their Families Access to Quality Mental Health Care

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sana, a health care company that provides Fortune 500-level health benefits to small businesses at affordable prices, today announced a partnership with Little Otter, a digital mental health solution for children and their families.

Both Little Otter and Sana are aligned in their goal to provide comprehensive, high-quality mental health care to their members and their families. By investing more in primary care and enabling access to more low-cost, best-of-breed providers for small business employees, this partnership reduces the physical and financial barriers to receiving mental health support for the whole family.

“This latest partnership with Little Otter is a huge step forward in our mission to make the highest quality health care available to everyone,” said Sana co-founder and CEO Will Young. “With 50% of mental health disorders appearing before the age of 14, this partnership fills an important role for Sana members, expanding access to mental health services for kids 0-14 as well as support for their families.”

Through Little Otter’s app, once Sana members confirm their eligibility, they are invited to answer key questions to inform how to best support their family. With this information, the Little Otter team will have a clearer picture of the family dynamics at hand. They can provide the family with immediate feedback in terms of helpful resources available and invite Sana members to schedule a consultation via the app as a next step.

“With so many challenges to accessing health care, especially mental health care, it was important for us to partner with a plan that removes barriers to accessing care,” said Rebecca Egger, CEO and co-founder of Little Otter. “Sana’s all-access network showed us how important it is for individuals to have easy access to the care they need. With our shared goal of improving the health and wellbeing of those we serve, we’re overjoyed at the opportunity to come in and help Sana members and their families, providing them with a personalized and holistic approach to mental health treatment.”

Sana has made strides in recent years to improve its health service and insurance offerings to the communities it serves. In early 2022, Sana opened Sana MD, the company’s first primary care health center for members. Located in Austin, Sana MD provides employees with access to $0 comprehensive onsite primary care, urgent care, labs and care coordination, as well as virtual primary care. Sana has also announced partnerships with Bloom and Carrum Health, making this partnership with Little Otter the latest expansion to the growing Sana Care ecosystem.

To learn more, visit https://www.littleotterhealth.com/how-it-works

About Sana

Sana provides small businesses with dependable health plans at prices they can afford. Through value-based care, the Sana Care ecosystem of world-class providers, direct primary care, and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana makes it easy for employers to administer benefits and offers members simplified health plans and top-notch customer service. For more information, visit www.sanabenefits.com.

About Little Otter

Little Otter is mental health support for the whole family - a comprehensive, personalized approach to online mental health care for children 0-14 and their families. Founded by world-renowned child psychiatrist Dr. Helen Egger, Little Otter is re-imagining kids’ mental health to support prevention, early identification, and treatment. Little Otter’s mission is to break down existing barriers to high-quality services and bring expert mental health care to every home. Visit www.littleotterhealth.com and follow Little Otter at @littleotterhealth.