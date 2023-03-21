Baker Tilly Teams Up with Ever.green to Create First Marketplace for Clean Energy Tax Credits

CHICAGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) and Ever.green, a clean energy project funding and tax credit marketplace, have formed a strategic collaboration to reduce the complexity of transferring clean energy tax credits. Baker Tilly brings its energy advisory services, tax expertise and professional due-diligence excellence to the Ever.green marketplace, ensuring all transactions are vetted, secure and compliant with regulatory requirements.

Prior to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, standard tax equity investments typically required complex partnership flip structures and high fixed costs, limiting participation to large financial institutions. Now, clean energy tax credits are transferable, opening the market to new participants. The Ever.green marketplace for these tax credits allows businesses of all sizes to support clean energy development through innovative financing and confident access to impactful projects.

More than a planning tool or resource library, Ever.green’s marketplace matches tax credit buyers with sellers and facilitates these transactions through a guided due-diligence process, backed by Baker Tilly, that utilizes industry best practices and a move toward standardized commercial contracts.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Baker Tilly to bring this important marketplace to life," said Cris Eugster, CEO and co-founder of Ever.green. "Their professionals’ expertise and experience is extremely valuable to us as we build out our due-diligence capabilities, creating trust and bringing credibility to the projects in the marketplace. Together, we are democratizing the financing of clean energy infrastructure and accelerating the transition to a carbon-free economy.”

Baker Tilly's extensive expertise in tax; compliance; energy; and a broad environmental, social and governance approach helps Ever.green clients navigate the required clean energy project identification, business case analysis and due-diligence processes. This includes performing a cost-segregation analysis and verifying the eligibility and authenticity of the tax credits being sold, ensuring that Ever.green’s marketplace is a trusted and secure environment for corporations, investors, insurers and developers.

"Our collaboration is an opportunity to usher in a new approach to achieving a zero-carbon future and helping organizations make sustainability sustainable,” said David Dollihite, Baker Tilly energy transition practice managing director. "Our strengths and scalable capabilities as an advisory CPA firm give this first-of-its-kind marketplace a high level of trust, transparency, credibility and veracity and its users a right-sized guide to making smart transactions toward achieving their business and sustainability objectives.”

Ever.green is currently working with sellers and buyers to facilitate the first solar energy tax credit transactions after the passage of IRA. Ever.green also offers high-impact clean energy solutions for companies with sustainability goals, which can be combined with tax credit purchases to offset costs. For more information, visit www.ever.green.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories, with 41,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.7 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ever.green (ever.green)

Ever.green is a clean energy project funding and tax credit marketplace that empowers businesses of all sizes to participate in the clean energy transition and meet their sustainability goals. Through Ever.green, companies can commit to forward contracts for high-impact Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) that help stand up new solar projects or purchase renewable energy tax credits and make a financial return. Ever.green is expanding its platform beyond a tax credit marketplace to include streamlined due diligence, filing and compliance-monitoring services to reduce risks and maximize efficiency for all parties. Visit ever.green to learn more.