Sonic Foundry’s Global Learning Exchange™ Announces Partnership with EC-Council University

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced that its Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) business, which provides students around the world with cost-effective, locally supported access to top-tier online learning solutions, has finalized a partnership agreement with EC-Council University (ECCU), the education arm of The International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council) and the globally-recognized leader in cyber security education and technical certification.

This partnership will provide Global Learning Exchange students with access to an extensive menu of cyber security certifications, including Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Network Defender, and Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator. These certifications are endorsed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS), and other leading security bodies, ensuring that students who successfully complete their coursework will enter the market with a widely recognized credential in one of the world’s fastest-growing job sectors. Additionally, ECCU certifications are often transferable as course credits for Bachelors and Masters-level degree programs in cyber security and computer science.

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. commented, “From day one, Global Learning Exchange has focused on providing students with access to future-oriented, career-focused education programs. Cyber security is one of the fastest-growing fields in the global job market, and ECCU clearly represents the global standard for cyber security education. We are thrilled to announce ECCU as an official Global Learning Exchange partner and we can’t wait to introduce prospective students to its rich variety of certification programs.”

ECCU President Lata Bavisi added, “Today’s cyber workforce is sorely under-resourced. Industry estimates indicate that the number of unfilled jobs in cybersecurity will continue to increase. By partnering with GLX, EC-Council University is attempting to help close this gap by bringing quality education to people and helping to prepare cyber security professionals and leaders with the skill sets and in-demand certifications they need.”

Dr. Venus Fisher, Dean and Chief Academic Officer of ECCU, commented, “EC-Council University’s objective in establishing this partnership with GLX is to prepare our students to handle the modern threat landscape that cybersecurity professionals must now confront, and to ensure that they obtain the credentials needed to flourish in the cyber workplace. As a university, ECCU is committed to providing contemporary and relevant online education that will help our students play a transformative role, and our courses which prepare our students to earn the much needed and critical cybersecurity certifications will make a difference for our students and the organizations they serve.”

Global Learning Exchange™ launched its inaugural program in the Bahamas in 2022 and is currently focused on partnership development to support the launch of additional programs in Africa and in several other emerging markets around the world. Representatives recently secured a lease for a new hub location in Johannesburg, South Africa in anticipation of a program launch in the region in 2023-24. Additional information on Global Learning Exchange can be accessed here.

About Global Learning Exchange™

Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) is an innovative education solution designed to provide highly motivated students and professionals around the world with cost-effective access to life-changing higher education opportunities. Through partnerships with top US Universities and skill-based certification partners, Global Learning Exchange offers students a unique proposition: flexible online learning coupled with local, in-person support resources. In each country where its programs are available, Global Learning Exchange operates local hub facilities staffed by a team that provides admission and application assistance, career development resources, and other student support services. To learn more about how Global Learning Exchange is connecting students around the world with the resources they need to pursue their dreams, visit www.globallearningexchange.com.

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™ which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

About EC-Council University

EC-Council University is a premier institution of higher learning that specializes in cybersecurity technologies, enabling its students to obtain advanced cyber skillsets. Their unique programs allow their students to lead their peers to strategically and effectively manage cybersecurity risks in their organizations. EC-Council University has been ranked in the “The Top 45 Online Master’s in Internet Security Degree Programs” by Intelligent.com, highlighting their high standards of quality postsecondary education. The Knowledge Review Magazine recognized EC-Council University in the annual listing of “The 20 Most Valuable Online Colleges in America,” which highlights online universities that use contemporary technology in shaping their curriculum, alongside innovative educational procedures and crafting a prolific career for every student.

