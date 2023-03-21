Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Catenary Alternatives Asset Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies (NYSE: JEF), today announced a strategic relationship with Catenary Alternatives Asset Management (“Catenary”), a multi-manager equity long/short platform based in New York and Miami. In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will provide seed capital to Catenary.

Founded in 2012 by Eli Cohen, Catenary has developed a multi-manager fundamental equity long/short platform built upon proprietary insights into the availability of alpha in equity securities.

“There continues to be substantial investor demand in the marketplace for multi-manager platforms capable of delivering uncorrelated alpha. We believe Catenary has developed a differentiated approach that allows it to unlock idiosyncratic alpha and carve out a tailored niche in the space. We are excited to work with Eli and his team as they open up for the first time to outside investors,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Nick, Sol and the entire team at Leucadia Asset Management. We believe our track record over the last several years demonstrates that we have built a platform capable of navigating these competitive markets successfully. Leucadia Asset Management has a strong appreciation for what makes the Catenary approach distinctive and a deep understanding of the buyside marketplace. Through our strategic relationship, Leucadia Asset Management will help us deliver our platform to a broader audience,” added Eli Cohen, Founder and CIO of Catenary.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).

About Catenary Alternatives Asset Management

Catenary was founded in 2012 by Eli Cohen with a focus on alpha-driven investment opportunities. Today, Catenary delivers a multi-manager equity long/short platform in an effort to generate absolute returns for investors. Mr. Cohen has served as a Principal of GenTrust, an affiliated registered investment adviser, and was previously a senior member of the alternatives investment team at Strategic Investment Group, an outsourced CIO.