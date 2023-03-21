TuneIn Continues its Electric Vehicle Integration With Fisker Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, today announced a new partnership deal with Fisker, a passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, providing high-quality streaming audio content to all who purchase their electric vehicles.

Fisker’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility can be seen and felt around every curve of its emerging fleet of electric vehicles. They have been able to do this without sacrificing comfort or the luxury of the driver experience. This continues with the addition of the integration with TuneIn.

TuneIn is focused on the future of transportation with its commitment to creating the greatest possible in-vehicle listening experiences. A challenge for many EVs is the radio interference that their powerful batteries cause. TuneIn integration negates this challenge by streaming live high-quality radio and other audio content from around the world directly into EVs without battery-caused signal interference. Drivers can enjoy what they always have while driving to work or picking up the kids, without having to sacrifice what they drive.

Highlights of the deal include:

TuneIn’s app is pre-installed in the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

First-year Fisker drivers will receive a six-month free trial of TuneIn’s Premium subscription. With the Premium service, Fisker drivers will have access to live NHL, college sports programming and over 20 commercial-free music channels.

They will also get top-tier news networks, including ESPN Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox News Radio without advertising interruptions.

“Fisker’s environmental and sustainable approach to the EV market captures that next-level excitement of what the future of the driving experience can be, a beacon to the entire industry, and one we are proud to be a part of,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “TuneIn’s commitment to revolutionizing streaming audio for the EV generation can be seen in how seamlessly our platform can be integrated into Fisker’s cutting-edge infotainment system. Drivers will be able to enjoy the future of driving without having to sacrifice the audio content they love to listen to on long drives.”

“At Fisker, we are designing the world’s most sustainable vehicles and providing our customers with the level of technology that they are increasingly going to demand in the 21st century,” Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., said. “A centerpiece of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV is a 17.1-inch rotating touchscreen that creates a spectacular environment for customers to enjoy TuneIn’s market-leading content offerings, which we are delighted to deliver to our owners in both North America and Europe.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in over 100+ countries and across more than 200 devices and vehicles. The audio service is also accessible through multiple voice assistants, including Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby. TuneIn is integrated into Sonos, Bose and multiple smart speakers. Go to https://TuneIn.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

For press, please visit TuneIn.com/press. For more information on Fisker visit: https://www.fiskerinc.com

