UR Medicine Chooses DexCare to Power On-Demand Virtual Visits

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCare, Inc., the leading data-driven intelligence company focused on creating exceptional healthcare access experiences for everyone, today announced an agreement with UR Medicine, the clinical enterprise of the University of Rochester Medical Center, one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers. UR Medicine will use DexCare technology to help power its Get Care Now program, which provides patients with a range of available care options where and when they need it – from primary care to emergency and urgent care to telemedicine.

By choosing DexCare to offer On-Demand Video Visits, UR Medicine patients now have access to immediate, high-quality care from the comfort of their own homes. UR Medicine now serves patients across 24 counties in New York – beyond those where the health system has physical locations – which is particularly important for bringing care to and helping improve health outcomes for underserved rural populations, who often face barriers in accessing quality care.

This new offering improves the convenience of care for patients with minor illnesses and common conditions who are unable to visit their primary care physician’s office. Patients so far have experienced low wait times for On-Demand Video Visits, with a median of around 9 minutes before connecting with a provider. Early users have been highly satisfied with their care experiences, and UR Medicine has seen a net promoter score of 92 – far above the average NPS for healthcare providers of 38. DexCare’s technology also optimizes health system resources by ensuring that in-person care capacity is prioritized for those who need it most.

“Patients now expect to access and receive care on their terms, and on-demand virtual offerings are a foundational element to providing a holistic consumer-centric care experience,” said Derek Streat, CEO of DexCare. “We’re proud to partner with UR Medicine and significantly enhance the patient experience by enabling easy access to modern and personalized avenues of care.”

On-Demand Video Visits enable patients to virtually connect with UR Medicine providers in real-time to diagnose and develop treatment plans for common conditions including colds, infections, rashes, and more. By providing on-demand care at home, patients can save time by avoiding unnecessary visits to urgent care or other in-person settings.

About DexCare

Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest health systems, DexCare is a data-driven intelligence company focused on making access to healthcare better for everyone. DexCare’s core offering is a software platform, provided exclusively to health systems, that orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. The platform attracts high-value, commercially-insured consumers by providing a highly discoverable, fully-digitized and unified experience while amplifying health systems’ existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. The uniqueness of DexCare lies within its intelligent navigation and load balancing across providers, settings, modalities and service lines. DexCare’s data-driven engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals.

DexCare powers the digital engine of leading health systems across the U.S., including Kaiser, Houston Methodist, Mass General Brigham and others. DexCare-powered digital experiences attract 30% more new patients, 85% of whom are commercially insured, capture 8x downstream revenue, generate over 20% per patient encounter in cost savings, and deliver net promoter satisfaction greater than 90%.

For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.