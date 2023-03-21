Secret Double Octopus Strategic Partnership with ForgeRock Eliminates Passwords in the Enterprise

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secret Double Octopus, the leading provider of workforce desktop and passwordless MFA solutions, announced the next phase of its strategic relationship with ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader, with the launch of ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless. The co-branded solution enhances ForgeRock’s ability to eliminate the need for users to interact with passwords inside large organizations. This latest offering builds on the companies’ strategic partnership announcement which integrated SDO platform components into ForgeRock’s passwordless and MFA capabilities.

The expanded relationship builds on the partnership from last year’s milestone to include SDO’s Full Passwordless offering for workforces. Organizations that use ForgeRock for their broader identity requirements will now be able to obtain SDO technology capabilities as part of the ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless solution.

“ForgeRock is excited to partner with an industry-leading passwordless player like SDO to eliminate the need for users to interact with passwords,” said Chip Hughes, VP of Workforce at ForgeRock. “SDO has been proven at scale in large global deployments and offers a complete set of capabilities to extend passwordless and MFA to ForgeRock customers.”

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless helps large organizations become more secure by removing employee interaction with passwords, reducing the risk of compromise. Primary benefits include eliminating employee account lockouts, reducing the volume of IT tickets, increasing workforce productivity and enhancing the user experience.

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with ForgeRock to provide an enterprise-grade passwordless solution in the market,” said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “We announced two important global strategic partnerships this week that not only validate the importance and robustness of our technology, but will complement our direct go to market channels with new routes to market.”

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is a leader in next generation workforce authentication solutions. The Octopus platform offers organizations the ability to move to a higher security and more frictionless authentication platform for traditional and passwordless MFA. The Octopus platform is differentiated in 3 key areas: 1) completeness, 2) ease of deployment without requiring change to infrastructure and 3) flexibility for the passwordless journey. Organizations from Fortune 100 to small-sized companies use the Octopus platform to authenticate their employees every day for better security, better productivity and lower cost. The company has been designated a Gartner "Cool Vendor" and more recently named “Best-in-Class" passwordless provider by AITE Group in 2021. Learn more at www.doubleoctopus.com.