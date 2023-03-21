i2c Global Platform Enables Wirex to Expand Multi-Currency Card to Australia

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a global provider of banking and payments technology platform, today announced their partnership with Wirex, a next-gen borderless cryptocurrency and fiat payments platform, to deliver its multi-currency debit card to Australia.

The collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership between the two payment leaders, expanding the Wirex prepaid crypto-enabled card program from the United States, APAC and European regions to Australia. Similar to the other programs, Australian Wirex cardholders will manage and use multiple currencies while traveling using a single card.

Wirex’s hybrid payments alternative integrates blockchain technology on i2c’s platform to enable customers to buy, store, exchange, and spend over 12 traditional and up to 130 cryptocurrencies at over 80 million merchant locations globally. In addition to gaining cross-border flexibility and control over their payments, cardholders can earn up to 8 percent in crypto rewards on all in-store and online purchases while avoiding costly travel exchange or maintenance fees.

“We are excited to be part of Wirex’s impressive global expansion. With the addition of Australia i2c and Wirex now collaborate across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. What we see unfolding here is emblematic of i2c’s easy to deploy and customizable platform which allows for the sort of ambitious international expansion pursued by Wirex,” said Serena Smith, Chief Client Officer of i2c Inc.

“Our continued global expansion can be one of the most complex challenges any company can face. Every market is defined by its own peculiar nuances,” said Pavel Matveev, co-founder and CEO of Wirex. “We’ve been working with i2c for over five years now and have been able to quickly evolve into a global platform using i2c’s single codebase. With i2c, we’re able to redefine payments for cardholders around the world,” said Matveev.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world’s first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Founded in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex was created to make the digital economy accessible to everyone. With over 5 million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions. To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has continued to expand their offering into the CeFi and DeFi sectors.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.