The STAY at Liberty Farms Reopens May 2023, Featuring Ten Luxury Glamping Tents, A Central Lodge, Bar, Spa Tent, Continental Breakfast, Communal Cooking Facilities and Farm Sourced Store.

GHENT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The STAY at Liberty Farms offers the perfect balance of nature and comfort. All 10 canvas tents have been thoughtfully positioned on wooden platforms, allowing visitors uninterrupted views of the Catskills and surrounding landscape.

Amenities for each tent include a king bed, en-suite bathroom with rain shower, flush toilet, fridge and private deck. Local designer, Alison Kist, was commissioned to curate interiors to include comfortable furniture, natural light and hand picked details to surprise and delight future guests.

“So many of our visitors last summer loved being in nature while having the comfort and convenience of their own well appointed tent,” said Bev Cheffo, co-owner of Liberty Farms. “We are really excited to expand our offerings to allow more people to visit the farm.”

As part of those expanded offerings, guests are able to enjoy The Nest, a central lounge area with a large deck overlooking The Catskill Mountains. Equipped with covered and open-air dining areas, communal grills, a bar, and a well-appointed pantry with cooking supplies. Visitors are encouraged to purchase and prepare fresh fare on-site. During the day, The Nest serves as an idyllic setting to meet, relax or play games. Each evening, the large fire pit invites s’mores and sunset enthusiasts.

“Just back from a weekend at The Stay and can’t say enough good things about the place. The setting is gorgeous, the tents/cabins are immaculate, and the staff was incredibly helpful and welcoming. Lots of things to do in the area, and just as fun to stay on the farm and chill with activities like hiking and s’mores. It far exceeded our expectations and we would highly recommend it to anyone.” -J. Wilson, Sept ‘22

Beginning this upcoming season, The STAY at Liberty Farms will launch their spa tent with additional amenities in the works, for a more immersive guest experience that features the beauty and abundance of the surrounding area. Retreat packages are also available!

For more information, please visit www.thestayatlibertyfarms.com or email hello@thestayatlibertyfarms.com