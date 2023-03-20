Confluence and FundGuard Partner to Streamline Fund Reporting

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced a partnership with FundGuard, the cloud native, AI-powered, multi-asset class investment accounting platform. The partnership will combine functionality from Confluence’s fund administration platform Unity™ and Revolution, its suite of asset management performance and risk solutions, with FundGuard’s investment accounting platform to increase operational efficiency and streamline fund reporting for asset managers, asset owners, and fund administrators.

Tom Pfister, Managing Director, Compliance, Reporting and Services, Confluence comments: “With ever-evolving regulations a part of today’s reality, customers are demanding fund reporting systems that are fast, integrated, consistent and easy to use. Confluence’s UnityTM and UnityTM NXT Regulatory Reporting platforms complemented by FundGuard’s solution strengthens delivery quality, and drives regulatory-compliant results with speed, scale, and efficiency.”

“The partnership we have developed with Confluence allows our collective clients to benefit from more enhanced fund reporting capabilities,” said John Lehner, President, FundGuard. “Our shared goal to help customers streamline their operations while navigating increasingly complex data challenges has led us to an optimized solution that combines strengths from both platforms to deliver the best possible customer experience and outcomes.”

Confluence’s Unity and Performance and Risk platforms automate and integrate critical fund administration processes, including the collection, creation, confirmation and delivery of investment product data. FundGuard offers asset managers and their service providers a truly digital multi-book investment accounting platform with real-time data that’s seamlessly integrated across all workflows. The complementary solutions will create faster and more consistent reporting, allowing customers to handle more funds with fewer resources and eliminate errors. This is especially important in today’s marketplace as the need for regulatory transparency continues to increase.

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back offices. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset services, and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed, and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 900+ employees in 15 offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

About FundGuard

FundGuard is a next-generation, cloud-native SaaS platform for investment management and administration that is powered by AI. FundGuard helps asset managers and fund administrators to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, venture firms Blumberg Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 Capital among others, as well as industry executives Heidi Miller, Jack Klinck, Jay Mandelbaum and others. Visit www.fundguard.com for more information.