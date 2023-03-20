Northwell selects Epic to deliver next-generation electronic health record

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health today announced an agreement with health care software leader Epic to implement the health system’s next generation electronic health record (EHR) as part of its ongoing digital transformation to ensure a more seamless patient and team member experience.

Epic, the industry-leading EHR provider based in Wisconsin, provides an integrated solution that will result in one patient record across every Northwell venue of care and drive enhanced care coordination. New York State’s largest health system with 21 hospitals and about 900 outpatient facilities expects to roll out the new EHR in phases, with the first go-live occurring in 2025.

“Implementing Epic at Northwell will require a multi-year effort re-visioning the consumer experience, clinical workflow and standards followed by configuration and ultimately activation,” said Joseph Moscola, PA, executive vice president of Enterprise Services at Northwell. “We are at the start of an exciting digital transformation journey, which includes utilizing Google Cloud to discover data insights and refining our customer relationship management to create personalized experiences.”

Northwell is making an investment in an EHR solution that will transform how it delivers care and manages revenue cycle across the enterprise. Using Epic, Northwell will focus on several key areas, including:

Providing one patient record across ambulatory, emergency, inpatient and post-acute care to improve clinical continuity and care coordination;

Using a more intuitive platform to reduce the administrative and cognitive burden for clinical and revenue cycle staff;

Eliminating workflow redundancies and the need for workarounds.

“We are excited for the collaboration and possibilities with Epic,” said Sophy Lu, senior vice president and chief information officer at Northwell. “This is a significant foundational decision to simplify our digital ecosystem in order to enhance the connectedness of Northwell’s integrated system delivery and bring joyful experiences at every touchpoint.”

Providers use Epic software to care for more than 300 million patients worldwide.

