AlmaLinux OS Foundation Welcomes OpenLogic and Hawk Host as Newest Sponsors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS Linux replacement AlmaLinux, today announced its two newest sponsors, OpenLogic by Perforce and Hawk Host, Inc.

OpenLogic provides open source support and enterprise services to global organizations across industries including technology, telecommunications, and financial services. Hawk Host offers shared hosting, reseller hosting, semi-dedicated and virtual hosting, supporting global industries and located in several cities in the United States, Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome OpenLogic and Hawk Host as new AlmaLinux OS Foundation sponsors,” said benny Vasquez, AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair. “OpenLogic provides enterprise-grade technical support for open source, and AlmaLinux users now have a choice between a number of amazing support providers. Hawk Host brings extensive knowledge of web hosting and software development for a variety of cloud hosting customers running on the Linux operating system. These partnerships are just one more way that a community-managed Linux distribution like AlmaLinux can be the distribution of choice for the savvy enterprise user. We look forward to working together as we provide the best RHEL clone for our community of hobbyist- and enterprise-users alike.”

Hawk Host, Inc.

Hawk Host offers high-quality cloud web hosting, reseller hosting, semi-dedicated hosting, and cloud computers at an affordable price and with 24/7/365 support. The company was founded in 2004 and has since expanded its hosting network to seven international locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Toronto. Hawk Host leverages its team's extensive knowledge of web hosting and cloud technologies to provide a performant and reliable hosting environment for all your website needs.

“Hawk Host is thrilled to support AlmaLinux as a Silver-level sponsor,” said Cody Robertson, CTO at Hawk Host, Inc., and AlmaLinux Board Member. “As both an elected board member of AlmaLinux and a lead on Hawk Host's infrastructure team, I've seen firsthand from both perspectives the value AlmaLinux provides. Here at Hawk Host, we offer AlmaLinux as our recommended OS option on our cloud compute plans, meant to be the drop-in replacement for most customers who previously would have chosen CentOS. AlmaLinux has also introduced other useful tools, such as ELevate, which allows users to upgrade between major versions of their OS – a massive technological improvement over CentOS. It's an exciting step for Hawk Host to join AlmaLinux as a sponsor, and we will continue to support the development of AlmaLinux as it is further embraced by the open-source community.”

OpenLogic

OpenLogic offers end-to-end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure. With support for over 400 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly-experienced Enterprise Architects, OpenLogic customers receive open source support solutions through 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services and training.

“We are excited to join and support AlmaLinux as a Silver-level sponsor,” said Javier Perez, Chief OSS Evangelist and Senior Director of Product Management at Perforce Software. “OpenLogic by Perforce enterprise architects have years of hands-on experience with large-scale and complex open source implementations including technical support for AlmaLinux 9.1. We look forward to working with the team at AlmaLinux and contributing to the success of one of the leading CentOS alternatives.”

About AlmaLinux OS

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 280 mirrors, AlmaLinux is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS and powers projects for governments, the defense sector and scientific research institutions as well as numerous business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. AlmaLinux OS Foundation sponsors include AMD, CloudLinux, Codenotary, Black Host, and WebPros. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.