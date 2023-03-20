Appen Reinforces AI Platform Commitment with the Appointment of Renowned AI Engineering Leader Saty Bahadur as Chief Technology Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appen Limited (ASX:APX), the global leader in providing high-quality training data for artificial intelligence (AI) systems, is excited to announce the appointment of Saty Bahadur as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience developing groundbreaking technology, products, and platforms, Saty is a highly respected leader in the AI field and brings a wealth of expertise in driving innovation and operational excellence.

Saty has a distinguished track record of developing cutting-edge platforms and AI solutions for top-tier technology companies. As the former CTO at Upwork Global Inc. (Upwork), he successfully led global engineering teams in developing a platform that connected clients and freelancers. This experience resonates with Appen's capability to curate custom teams of AI training specialists for clients through their 1 million+ global crowd. During his tenure as the General Manager at Amazon, Saty played a crucial role in developing the AI platform for Alexa.

Appen's CEO and President, Armughan Ahmad, emphasized the significance of Saty’s appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Saty, a highly respected technology visionary and renowned expert in the AI industry, to Appen. Saty's addition to our team will enable us to further enhance our Appen platform, deliver even better experiences for our crowd, and delight our clients. Our commitment to providing world-class AI products and services remains unwavering, as we continue to empower our clients to create transformative and ethical AI-driven solutions."

Saty’s impressive career includes a decade at Microsoft, where he contributed to the development of pioneering products in various engineering leadership positions. He played a key role in developing Windows mobile operating systems. Saty began his career at Intel Corporation, holding both engineering and management roles, and contributed to the architecture of the Pentium 4 processor, the standardization of InfiniBand networking, and the industry's first-ever operating system virtualization solution.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transitioning from addressing niche challenges to solving mainstream industry sector and ecosystem problems. Appen stands at the vanguard of AI enablement, offering comprehensive solutions across diverse industries and clients, while crafting the next generation of human experiences powered by ethical AI," stated Appen's new CTO, Saty Bahadur. "During my in-depth due diligence of Appen, I engaged with top business leaders and technologists who validated our shared ambition to harness Appen’s AI platform. I am genuinely thrilled to join Appen on its mission to become the intelligent backbone that fuels the development of generative AI solutions, ultimately benefiting the industry with Appen’s AI For Good strategy of Do Good, Be Good, and Lead Good to enrich the human experience."

Saty holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Clemson University and a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science in Pilani, India. He also holds numerous patents in mobile and operating systems.

Appen would like to thank its previous CTO, Wilson Pang, for establishing the groundwork for future engineering endeavors. We wish him all the best.

​​​​​​About Appen

Appen is the global leader in data for the AI Lifecycle with more than 25 years’ experience in data sourcing, annotation, and model evaluation. Through our expertise, platform, and global crowd, we enable organizations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence products with speed and at scale. Appen maintains the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform and boasts a global crowd of more than 1 million contributors worldwide, speaking more than 235 languages. Our products and services make Appen a trusted partner to leaders in technology, automotive, finance, retail, healthcare, and government. Appen has customers and offices globally.