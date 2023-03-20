Soul Community Planet and Andrew Sealy Collaborate to Bring Immersive Wellness to SCP Hotels

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels – a holistic hospitality company that serves those who value wellness, kindness and sustainability – today announced a new collaboration with internationally-renowned yoga artist Andrew Sealy. The collaboration will bring the new SCP x Andrew 7 Sealy Elements signature retreats to certain SCP Hotels and will broaden the wellness offerings across the entire family of SCP Hotels. The first SCP x Andrew 7 Sealy Elements retreats will take place in 2023 at the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge in Costa Rica, the SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm on the Mendocino Coast and SCP Seven4One in Laguna Beach.

The three- and five-night retreats will infuse Sealy’s transformative yoga and meditation routines throughout, emphasizing connection with the elements (earth, water, air and fire), as well as soul, community and planet. The SCP venues and their surroundings provide guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and tranquility of nature. The SCP x Andrew 7 Sealy Elements retreat experiences will be further enhanced through Anima Mundi Herbals products and elixirs.

“Soul Community Planet is a growing holistic hospitality company founded on the values of healthy, kind, and green. We are building a collection of memorable hotels and transformative experiences in some of the world’s most spectacular destinations. Andrew Sealy embodies the wellness ethos of SCP. Those who are lucky enough to participate in a full SCP x Andrew 7 Sealy Elements retreat will experience an intensive, personalized and transformative wellness program. Moreover, our collaboration with Andrew will bring elevated wellness programming to all of our SCP Hotels,” said Soul Community Planet Founder and CEO Ken Cruse.

A highly regarded yoga artist, connection catalyst and movement maker, Sealy is known for his dynamic and engaging teaching style, along with his ability to create a sense of community and connection. Sealy added, “I am thrilled to partner with Soul Community Planet. The SCP guest experience is anchored in a holistic approach to wellness that includes healthy plant-forward menus and quality sleep through its Peaceful Rooms. My passion is to help people find their own personal path to wellness and wellbeing through yoga, nutrition and selfcare.”

SCP x Andrew 7 Sealy Elements Retreats

Each of the SCP x Andrew 7 Sealy Elements retreats will include daily yoga and meditation classes, as well as workshops and seminars on health and nutrition. In keeping with SCP’s commitment to plant-forward menus, guests will also enjoy the seasonal, locally-sourced, minimally-processed flavors of each destination infused with medicinal herbs. Menus will be tailored for each retreat and can accommodate diets and restrictions of any kind. Retreat programming and activities will vary by property but will include options such as arboreal experiences, flowering orchid tours, bird watching, scuba diving and marine conservation, and herbal gardening.

The first retreat will take place at the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge from July 29 - August 2, 2023. Located on a remote, pristine beach on the intensely vibrant Osa Peninsula, the 190-acre lodge is home to an incredible variety of flora and fauna. While attending the retreats, guests will enjoy full access to the lodge’s range of amenities, including three swimming pools and myriad eco-adventure facilities and direct walking access to Corcovado National Park. The four-day, five-night retreat starts at $7,000 per person for double occupancy and $8,750 per person for single occupancy and includes all meals, activities, accommodations, and ground transfers in Costa Rica.

The second retreat will take place at the SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm from October 19-22, 2023. A celebration of sustainability, nature and wellness, the hotel is nestled on 15-acres of edible organic gardens, llama pastures and mature forests, and is connected to two state parks. Three-night retreats start at $3,400 per person and will include all meals, activities, accommodations, and ground transfers from San Francisco.

A retreat at SCP Seven4One in Laguna Beach will be held from November 30-December 3, 2023. The eco-modern boutique ocean-view property embodies the chill Laguna Beach artist village charm, featuring extensive living walls, local artwork, a large hand-carved stone Buddha, and extensive reclaimed wood. Three-night retreats start at $3,800 per person and will include all meals, activities, accommodations, and ground transfers from Los Angeles.

To learn more about the wellness retreats at SCP Hotels or to book your spot, please visit scphotel.com/wellness-retreats.

About Andrew Sealy

Andrew Sealy is a connection catalyst, a yoga artist, and a movement creator. Andrew is internationally recognized for his yoga teachings and wellness leadership through his studio and practice, known as Andrew 7 Sealy. Andrew's teachings of Compassionate Self Love and Infinite Positive Potential inspire practitioners of all walks of life worldwide. Through the unique practice of Yoga and Mindful Living, Andrew embodies progressive knowledge while positively empowering his students with the tools needed for sustainable growth.

About Soul Community Planet

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet (SCP) was born out of a vision to make the world a better place by serving those who value wellness, kindness and sustainability. As the first and only Holistic Hospitality company, SCP’s handcrafted venues provide clean, fresh, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations, plant-forward food choices, places for socializing, collaborating and working, along with superior wellness experiences. SCP’s ten hotels include SCP Colorado Springs, SCP Redmond (Ore.), SCP Depoe Bay (Ore.), SCP Hilo, SCP Seven4One, SCP Laguna, SCP Mendocino Coastal Lodge, SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge. SCP supports a range of causes that share its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that align with its core values. For more information, visit Soulcommunityplanet.com or scphotels.com.