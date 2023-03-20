Curacao Retailer Names Bob Gold & Associates Its Public Relations Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer in the West Coast, announced today that it has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized data-driven public relations and brand management firm, as its PR agency of record. The agency will help build awareness for Curacao, and its Curacao Foundation, promoting the company’s customer-first approach as the retailer expands its footprint with new store locations.

“We needed an agency that could deliver high-impact storytelling about the value, quality, and price that Curacao offers its shoppers. Bob Gold and his award-winning team have proven themselves to be effective communicators with relevant marketing strategies,” said Ariela Nerubay, Chief Marketing Officer at Curacao. “As we expand by opening new stores this year in Southern California and Arizona, we want to tell Curacao’s unique story and communicate our values in powerful and impactful ways that further drive our shopper engagement and loyalty.”

Curacao is working to build excitement for new store openings, product launches, and culturally relevant moments, as well as positioning itself as a thought leader in the Financial and Credit Education space for underserved Latino communities. Curacao retail stores offer a robust and comprehensive selection of the latest electronics, fashion, home products, and more. The Southwestern retailer ranks among the top 50 Electronics and Appliance Retailers in the United States

“Curacao has opened the door to the world of credit for millions of people,” said Bob Gold, President of Bob Gold & Associates. “The company has a unique relationship with and understanding of the Hispanic consumers it serves. It has been a beacon of hope and the gateway to building financial stability for new immigrants trying to establish their credit history in the U.S. To be part of a dedicated, hardworking, and always caring group of people is extraordinary.”

BG&A provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The company works closely with tech companies and other clients to develop customized, comprehensive, results-oriented, and data-driven campaigns to expand share of voice and develop new media relationships. Unique to the agency, its proprietary BG&A Insight™ approach creates proactive, personalized, and effective media relations campaigns that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Replicable, and Timely.

About Curacao and its Curacao Foundation

Curacao is an Omnichannel retailer and lender dedicated to extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. With Curacao's Price and Interest Beat Guarantees, customers' purchases are price protected for up to 15 days after the purchase date, and interest rates are guaranteed at the lowest qualifying rate. In addition, a percentage of every purchase made at Curacao supports the advancement of local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao serves customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada. For more information, visit https://icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants. Much of the grant-making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions within a 10-mile radius surrounding each Curacao retail location and on organizations focusing on health and well-being, education and immigration.

For more information, visit https://icuracao.com/foundation.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for its creative and comprehensive approach for its clients, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the first annual Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies List for 2021. The company was ranked among the top 100 5-star agencies nationwide.

Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has launched and helped grow 20 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services and worked with nearly every major Communications Service provider and industry association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for one-time projects or on-going campaigns. Gold is also a published author of a popular children’s picture book, The Shiny Penny. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.