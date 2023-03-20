University of Phoenix Announces Agreement With Northwest College

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is pleased to announce a new academic agreement with Northwest College that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement, called a 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows Northwest College students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college and as little as one year to complete their bachelor’s degree at University of Phoenix. Under the agreement, students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students only need to complete 33 credits to graduate.

“Our agreement with Northwest College allows Wyoming students an additional opportunity to save time and money while pursuing a college degree,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer. “Our Transfer Pathway Program is an excellent option for adult learners ready to complete their education and enter the workforce. We are pleased to work with Northwest College to implement these quality academic programs and we look forward to serving even more students together.”

University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time in five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Students can also access concurrent enrollment for specific degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Management, Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

“University of Phoenix is proud to work with Northwest College to expand affordable and career-relevant degree pathways,” said Leo Goncalves, vice president, Workforce solutions for University of Phoenix. “Programs aligned with in-demand industries benefit students, job seekers and employers by supporting a skilled talent pipeline. We look forward to continuing our work with Northwest, and with community colleges across the country, as we offer timely solutions for busy, working adults.”

“It is a pleasure for Northwest College to establish an agreement with the University of Phoenix,” shares Northwest College President Lisa Watson. “Serving our students through articulation agreements provides many pathways to graduation and for future success.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students at community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. National testing programs, evaluation of military service, and Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) are non-traditional credit transfer options that give students the chance to identify credits based on skills gained from work and life. On average, University of Phoenix students save $11,000 and shave one year off their undergraduate degree with eligible transfer credits and relevant work experience.

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S. Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. Students entering the 3 + 1 Pathway will have tuition and fees waived for their first course. Northwest College employees entering the program for a bachelor’s or master’s degree will take five classes and the sixth class is free, and two resource fees per year will be waived; for those entering doctoral programs, all resource fees are waived.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About NWC: Located 70 miles from Yellowstone National Park, Northwest College is a comprehensive community college with a historical emphasis on diverse transfer programs, select technical programs featuring strong general education components, and total-student development services. Northwest College is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission.