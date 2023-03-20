Array Partners with FICO to Address Growing Demand for Embedded Finance Products

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fintech Meetup--Array, a leading financial innovation platform, announced a multi-year agreement with leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO) that will provide FICO® Scores and credit data to the millions of consumers that use Array’s product platform.

A consumer’s FICO® Score and the underlying factors behind that score are critical information that customers need to plan for their financial futures. FICO® Scores are used to help consumers gain access to the credit they need for home mortgages, car loans, credit cards and more. By providing access to their FICO® Score, financial institutions, fintechs and digital brands can help consumers better understand and manage their fiscal health and, in the process, build a strong relationship with them. Building customer loyalty is increasingly important as the fast growing financial services market undergoes unprecedented fragmentation amidst the arrival of new competitors.

“There are tens of thousands of banks, credit unions, fintechs and other brands that are interested in embedding financial services products in their digital experiences, but lack the resources to develop them,” said Geoff Smith, vice president and general manager, Consumer Scores at FICO. “Array has earned the trust of these companies by offering credit report data and tools that fit seamlessly within their websites and mobile apps. Now these clients can offer their customers access to their FICO Score and to FICO® Score tools and educational content in that same environment.”

A new study from Juniper Research has found that revenue from embedded financial services will exceed $183 billion globally in 2027; increasing from just under $65 billion in 2022. This agreement will allow Array to provide FICO® Scores based on data from any of the major credit bureaus in the U.S. as part of the company’s private-label credit, financial management and privacy tools. FICO® Scores are used by 90% of the top lenders in the U.S. Array’s embeddable products can be used by financial institutions, fintechs and other brands within their own platforms to provide customers with access to critical credit report and FICO® Score information in a simple, digestible way.

“FICO is one of the top brands in financial services, and the number one credit score when it comes to consumer awareness,” said Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array. “Our partnership with FICO delivers on our promise to provide valuable data with the experience that people want, and it provides banks, credit unions and fintechs with an embeddable solution to enable them to offer FICO® Scores to meet the growing demand for credit score data.”

About Array

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of credit, financial management, and privacy tools. Our private label products can be easily embedded into an existing, branded digital experience, enabling our clients to become a one-stop shop of financial services.

Array drives engagement and revenue for our clients, helps them stand out in a crowded market, and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we’re building a platform to help consumers own their financial future, protect their identity, and maintain digital privacy, all in one place.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at https://www.fico.com.