Yamaha Rightwaters™ Helps Georgia Department of Natural Resources Power G3 Jon Boats for Stephen C. Foster State Park Visitors

Yamaha Rightwaters™ supports the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by powering six jon boats with Yamaha F6 outboards in Stephen C. Foster State Park. The outboards give visitors the opportunity to fish, birdwatch and explore the Okefenokee Swamp, the largest blackwater swamp in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Yamaha Rightwaters™ supports the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by powering six jon boats with Yamaha F6 outboards in Stephen C. Foster State Park. The outboards give visitors the opportunity to fish, birdwatch and explore the Okefenokee Swamp, the largest blackwater swamp in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Rightwaters™ continues its support of Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by powering six jon boats with Yamaha F6 outboards in Stephen C. Foster State Park. The outboards give visitors the opportunity to fish, birdwatch and explore the Okefenokee Swamp, the largest blackwater swamp in the U.S.

“Stephen C. Foster State Park allows visitors to experience the Okefenokee Swamp not just by land, but also by boat,” said Jeff Cown, DNR Director of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Division. “From our dock and boat ramp on Jones Island, boaters can explore more than 15 miles of day-use water trails. Thanks to these Yamaha Rightwaters outboard donations, more visitors now have access to the beautiful Okefenokee wilderness.”

Stephen C. Foster State Park is a primary entrance to the Okefenokee Swamp, one of Georgia's seven natural wonders and the largest wetland in the south. Animals such as alligators, turtles, raccoons, black bears, deer, ibis, herons, wood storks, red-cockaded woodpeckers and numerous other creatures call the 402,000-acre refuge home. The state park gives paddlers and photographers the opportunity to enjoy breathtaking scenery and abundant wildlife.

Covering roughly 700 square miles across four counties, the Okefenokee Swamp includes a wide variety of ecological features, ranging from sandy ridges to wet, grassy savannahs and marshes to narrow water channels and small islands.

“The Okefenokee is an ecological wonder, home to an amazing amount of bio-diversity,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The opportunity for Yamaha Rightwaters to team up with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to outfit these six boats with new Yamaha outboards will ensure the public has a chance to experience this national treasure first-hand for years to come.”

Same-day reservations are recommended for guided boat tours of the swamp. Visitors can rent canoes, kayaks or jon boats for further exploration of the swamp, including a trip to historic Billy’s Island. Fishing is also permitted for visitors. Boating is dependent upon water levels.

To learn more about Stephen C. Foster State Park, visit gastateparks.org/StephenCFoster

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2023 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.