Wipro and Secret Double Octopus Announce a Global Partnership for Passwordless Protection Against Identity-Based Cyber Attacks

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secret Double Octopus (SDO) today announced a global partnership with Wipro Limited. Under the new partnership, Wipro’s Cybersecurity and Risk Services (CRS) will use SDO’s Octopus Enterprise technology platform to drive Wipro’s passwordless authentication solution, as part of the company’s Zero Trust digital identity initiative. Combining Wipro’s strategy-first approach to identity with SDO’s innovative phishing-resistant MFA technology will provide enterprises with stronger authentication mechanisms and reduce fraud losses.

“SDO’s approach to transformative authentication fits perfectly within our proprietary CyberTransform digital identity initiatives and allows us to address the diverse authentication needs of today’s modern distributed enterprise,” said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “It’s no secret that passwords are increasing user friction, decreasing user experience and raising identity maintenance costs. Moving to a passwordless strategy is an integral part of the necessary shift to a Zero Trust identity foundation.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Wipro as they have demonstrated a firm commitment to protecting global enterprises,” said Raz Rafaeli, Co-founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “Wipro’s selection of SDO’s next generation MFA tools—the only phishing-resistant MFA solution that leverages passwords not certificates—is a testament to our identity technology leadership.”

The Wipro/SDO passwordless solution frees users from having to recall or enter a password for work-related logins or authentication. Identities are conﬁrmed using a broad range of FIDO-compliant authenticator options. The solution relies on a universal authentication experience for accessing all enterprise resources including legacy on-premises apps, desktops, servers, web apps and remote access services such as VPNs and VDI. Benefits include:

Signiﬁcant savings in password management costs

Improved user experience for employees, contractors, partners and customers

Stronger authentication mechanisms that reduce fraud losses

Support for legacy on-prem applications and Active Directory

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is a leader in next generation workforce authentication solutions. The Octopus platform offers organizations the ability to move to a higher security and more frictionless authentication platform for traditional and passwordless MFA. The Octopus platform is differentiated in 3 key areas: 1) completeness 2) ease of deployment without requiring change to infrastructure and 3) flexibility for the passwordless journey. Organizations from Fortune 100 to small-sized companies use the Octopus platform to authenticate their employees every day for better security, better productivity and lower cost. The company has been designated a Gartner "Cool Vendor" and more recently named “Best-in-Class" passwordless provider by AITE Group in 2021. Learn more at www.doubleoctopus.com.