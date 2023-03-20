RevBits Privileged Access Management® Wins Gold in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

MINEOLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevBits today announced that it was recognized as a winner in the Privileged Access Management category for its PAM solution by the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards®. The review process judges the world's top providers by their organizational size, performance, technology, products, and leadership.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of three awards in the following categories:

Gold – Privileged Access Management / North America RevBits Privileged Access Management



"It is extremely gratifying to see that in a very competitive environment, we are recognized for the innovation we bring," said David Schiffer, CEO. "To share the winner's circle with top market performers is wonderful and is only achievable thanks to the great talent of our co-founder and CTO Mucteba Celik. We consider our PAM solution to be "the Ultimate Replacement Solution." We have been winning customers looking to replace cumbersome, costly, and feature-light PAM solutions."

"Our business is providing protection by knowing and analyzing vulnerabilities, imagining ways that hackers can abuse them, and building sophisticated solutions to stop them," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "It's great to have one of our products recognized by such a prestigious award group. Our solutions ultimately protect our customers against the ever-evolving cyber threats, and continuous development effort will be key to keep up with them.

"This award marks the sixth recognition for our PAM solution, which is designed to deliver superior asset and server security and business value for our customers. With the multi-module expansion capabilities and other unique design features, our customers have benefited from a truly superior critical business information (CNI) protection and access management tool that can scale while holding down expansion costs."

RevBits Privileged Access Management is an advanced access management solution that offers seven modules and extensive session logging that captures keystrokes and video. RevBits PAM has two U.S. patents: a methodology for browser-based zero-knowledge encryption and authentication authority that extends to various hardware security solutions.

With a native onboard workflow engine, administrative access requests and approvals are simple as drag, drop, and click. Additionally, our native client architecture for all major server types and communication protocols makes onboarding and server access a single click away.

To provide an additional layer of security to onboarded servers and assets, RevBits PAM utilizes jump servers for all user sessions. Users authenticate to the jump server, and then a one-time credential is generated to authenticate to the target server. Once connected, the user session is initiated, and monitoring is conducted.

To expand the capability for customers to enhance their access management needs, RevBits PAM offers the following modules:

Privileged Access Management

Privileged Session Management

Password Management

Service Account Management

Key Management

Certificate Management

CI/CD Integration

These unique access control capabilities reduce vendor relationship management efforts and increase access management safeguards.

A recent Uber breach showed the design vulnerabilities of certain PAM solutions and the complications they can bring to an organization. RevBits PAM has developed a solution that counteracts these weaknesses to ensure asset security.

"We congratulate RevBits for the recognition as an award winner in the Privileged Access Management / North America category of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering multiple advanced security tools that can be administered through a unified security platform, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; London (England); and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits, please visit www.revbits.com.