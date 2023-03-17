USW Members Approve New Deal With Telus

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telus workers represented by United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1944 have approved a new contract by 70 per cent, wrapping up 16 months of negotiations.

The new collective agreement covers 6,800 USW members and includes wage increases in each year, enhanced job security protections against technological change, paid domestic violence leave, improvements to benefits and pensions and numerous other improvements to contract language to enhance satisfaction on the job. The new agreement extends to March 2027.

“Every improvement won in this contract is the direct result of hearing from Telus workers that they expect better,” said Donna Hokiro, USW Local 1944 President. “I am proud of the way that members held strong and pushed back, allowing us to make important gains in this new agreement.”

In October 2022, 97 per cent of Telus workers voted to go on strike if necessary and nearly two-thirds of members rejected the first offer by Telus in early February, leading to this new, improved collective agreement reached on March 5. Ratification meetings wrapped up late Thursday night.

“Telus workers have come out stronger on the other side of this set of negotiations,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director. “Telus did not expect the level of resistance that it faced and underestimated the determination of Steelworkers to win a fair contract.”

Telus workers helped produce $17.26 billion in revenue in 2021, the highest ever for the company. In the second and third quarters of 2022, workers produced record revenues of $4.4 billion and $4.7 billion respectively.

USW Local 1944 represents 6,800 members working in customer sales, service, support and clerical positions and technology/skilled trades positions, with members based in every region of the country.

The United Steelworkers union represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.