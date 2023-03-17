Rhythmlink Announces Investment Partnership With Graham Partners

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rhythmlink International, LLC is pleased to announce an exciting new investment partnership with Graham Partners, a Pennsylvania-based private equity firm that specializes in industrial technology and advanced manufacturing businesses.

As a market leading designer and manufacturer of disposable neurodiagnostic devices and consumables, Rhythmlink has experienced significant growth since its founding in 2002, and this investment from Graham will ensure that growth continues along with the innovation and quality that Rhythmlink is known for. The investment was completed on March 15, 2023.

“We’re excited about this next phase of Rhythmlink,” said Shawn Regan, CEO and Co-Founder. “Graham is an excellent partner for us because of their experience in medical technology and healthcare, and we see this as a growth opportunity for us to continue to innovate beyond our current capabilities,” said Regan. “I’m extremely proud of how far we’ve come, and this is a chance for Rhythmlink to expand our business without sacrificing what matters to us – improving patient care in our field of neurodiagnostics.”

This new relationship with Graham follows Rhythmlink’s extremely successful partnership with New Heritage Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm that invested in Rhythmlink in 2019. Under partnership with New Heritage Rhythmlink grew rapidly, acquired Chalgren Enterprises and expanded their existing product line to include EMG and NCV diagnostic consumable devices. Joe Straczek, COO and CFO for Rhythmlink, spoke on the success of this relationship.

“Our partnership with New Heritage was extremely beneficial,” said Straczek. “With their support, both financially and strategically, we were able to realize significant growth, particularly with the acquisition of Chalgren. We are immensely grateful for their partnership and guidance over the last four years.”

Rhythmlink sells a full line of consumable neurodiagnostic devices for Critical Care, electroencephalography, intraoperative neuromonitoring, the ER and ICU, and long-term epilepsy monitoring. More information about their products can be found online at www.Rhythmlink.com.

About Rhythmlink

Rhythmlink International is a medical device manufacturing company specializing in devices that help connect patients to machines to record or elicit physiologic information. Rhythmlink designs, manufactures and distributes a variety of medical devices for intraoperative neuromonitoring, electroencephalography, evoked potentials, polysomnography, long-term monitoring epilepsy and critical care units. Founded by neurodiagnostic technologists and engineers in 2002, Rhythmlink enhances patient care worldwide by transforming medical device technology that links patients to equipment. Rhythmlink also offers custom packaging, custom products, private labeling and contract manufacturing services.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Graham Partners can offer control or minority capital solutions and typically targets companies with EBITDA up to $50 million. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 150 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds together with Graham-led co-investments totals approximately $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, which differs from Graham’s Regulatory Assets Under Management of approximately $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. Investors include high-net-worth individuals, college and university endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, funds-of-funds, and other institutional investors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating Graham Partners Inc. businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham. www.grahampartners.net

About New Heritage Capital

Heritage is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational, and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives. For more information, please visit: www.newheritagecapital.com.