Algonquin College and Queensway Carleton Hospital partner for hands-on EHR training using MEDITECH Expanse.

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algonquin College and Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH) are teaming up to provide students with valuable hands-on experience to prepare them for working with a real electronic health record (EHR). As part of the College’s digital health programs, they are using MEDITECH Expanse to teach EHR configuration, workflows, collaboration, and security in lab sessions this semester.

“By having our students engaged with applied labs using real world technology, we are ensuring they can develop the employable skills they need to be successful in digital health roles,” said John Dallas, Academic Chair, Information and Communications Technology – Security, Systems & Networking, Algonquin College. “It’s important to us to develop a curriculum that can extend and support integrated learning opportunities. We look forward to growing the partnership and exploring opportunities in other related programs.”

The labs are part of two Algonquin College programs in collaboration with the School of Advanced Technology and the School of Health and Community Studies: Bachelor of Technology (Digital Health) and the Digital Health Ontario Graduate Certificate. In developing the course, Algonquin College sought industry assistance to help develop the lab components of the course. QCH, which uses MEDITECH Expanse, agreed to make its training platform available to students.

“This partnership provides students with unique EHR training, using the same technology we have at the hospital,” said Queensway Carleton Hospital Vice President, Mental Health, Diagnostic Services, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Privacy Officer Tim Pemberton. “This first hand experience will give students a competitive advantage when they enter the workforce and also helps address the healthcare industry’s need for skilled digital health workers.”

This marks the first time Algonquin College’s Bachelor of Technology - Digital Health program has offered an applied learning EHR lab, since it was launched in 2021. Digital Health graduates leave prepared to find employment as project/program managers, outcomes specialists, process improvement specialists/directors, change managers, digital health strategists, clinical informatics managers, solutions architects, or information technology directors.

MEDITECH Director Nick Palmieri agrees that hands-on technology training can help to give candidates a leg up when pursuing digital health careers. “Technology changes so fast, but a program like this can give students a strong foundation in the skills they will need to be successful after graduation,” he says. “I’m glad that MEDITECH is a part of helping to prepare this next generation of healthcare professionals.”

About MEDITECH

As Canada’s leading HIS solution provider for over four decades, MEDITECH software is used in nearly every jurisdiction. We’re also the leading supplier of complex health authority and multi-site clustered environments. MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations everywhere to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intuitive and interoperable HIS. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling connected care across delivery settings, designing cloud-based systems to drive better outcomes, and providing mobile, personalized solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. Visit ehr.meditech.com/global/meditech-canada and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.