Coolray Hosts Grand Opening Celebration March 22 at New Birmingham Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coolray, a home services leader across the Southeast since 1966 and a Wrench Group company, will be hosting a Grand Opening celebration at its newest facility located at 240-A Lyon Lane, Birmingham. The family event, open to the public, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wed., March 22.

At the Grand Opening, free local barbecue will be served after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and representatives of Talladega Superspeedway and the Birmingham Barons are scheduled to be on hand at the event. Tours of the new 20,000-square foot facility will be offered to the community as well.

Coolray is a trusted provider of heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and water quality services to homeowners and businesses. The company is committed to prompt, on-time service, easy scheduling, and its parts & labor warranty. The new, larger Birmingham location replaces the temporary location in Bessemer the company occupied during its first year of operations at in Birmingham.

“We’re excited for the Birmingham community to come see our new facility and enjoy some food, music and fun as a thank you for helping us get off to such a successful start with our first Alabama location,” said Andy Piercefield, President of Coolray. “We view our customers like family, and we want to treat them to an afternoon of hospitality.”

Birmingham-area residents can call Coolray’s new location at 205-851-8400 for more information about the Grand Opening event, or schedule service online at https://www.coolray.com/.

About Coolray

The Coolray Company of Brands is the Southeast’s leader in home maintenance and repair services, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and water solution services.

The Coolray Company of Brands include Coolray, Mr. Plumber and BriteBox Electrical and have served the region since 1966 with a staff of more than 650 employees. The company has offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; and Marietta, Suwanee, and Jonesboro in Georgia. The company is a brand partner and sponsor of Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers, and Josh Williams’ NASCAR racing team.