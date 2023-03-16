BRAVO READY Announces Strategic Investment From Aptos

MONTREAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRAVO READY, creator of BR1: INFINITE, the world's first pay-to-spawn, kill-to-earn shooting game, today announced a new strategic investment from Aptos Labs, which will be used to launch ‘Aptos Arena’, an exclusive game collaboration between the two studios, and future Aptos integrations with BR1: INFINITE.

“Pay-to-spawn, kill-to-earn isn’t just a new game mode – it’s a new way to game,” said Evan Ryer, Co-Founder & CEO, BRAVO READY. “It fundamentally reinvents the financial side of being a gamer. Our mission is to be at the crossroads of great games that people love to play, and a business model that will drive value for everyone”.

Aptos Labs is the team behind Aptos, the Layer 1 blockchain, built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications. The Aptos mainnet was launched in October 2022 and has seen tremendous growth in its ecosystem since.

“2023 is the year Web3 gaming gains adoption on a global scale and the team at BRAVO READY is already driving progress towards that goal," said Mo Shaikh, Co-Founder & CEO of Aptos Labs. "Aptos Labs is proud to partner with BRAVO READY, and we appreciate the creativity, energy, and innovation their team brings to Web3 gaming.”

"When it comes to fundraising, it’s not just about money - it’s about bringing in people with the technology and resources to help us accelerate our business” continued Ryer. “Aptos Labs comes with a plethora of technical know-how that enables us to penetrate millions of new potential users, as well as develop new payment integrations for our gamers.”

To play the game, visit https://www.br1game.com/.

About BRAVO READY

BRAVO READY is a Montreal-based game publisher. In addition to producing AAA and WebGL titles like BR1:INFINITE & Mini Arena, BRAVO READY offers a range of products & services to help align games and game companies for success.

(https://www.bravoready.com/)

About Aptos

Aptos Labs, co-founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, is dedicated to creating better network tooling and seamless usability to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. Having now raised over $400M, Aptos Labs is backed by top-flight investors, including a16z, Jump Crypto, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.