EDF Renewables North America Wins Three Wind Projects Totaling 570 MW in Quebec

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF Renewables North America announced today that Hydro-Québec selected three of its wind projects representing 570 megawatts (MW) for wind energy supply contracts under two calls for tenders launched in December 2021. EDF Renewables won three of the seven wind project awards representing nearly 50% of the total wind capacity awarded. The projects are scheduled for commissioning in December 2026.

The selected projects, as follows, will contribute to meeting EDF’s CAP 2030 strategy which aims at doubling its global net renewable energy capacity from 28 GW to 60 GW, between 2015 and 2030:

Madawaska Wind Project : 270 MW in partnership with Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est and Hydro-Québec located in the Lower St. Lawrence region in the Regional County Municipality of Témiscouata.

: 270 MW in partnership with Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est and Hydro-Québec located in the Lower St. Lawrence region in the Regional County Municipality of Témiscouata. Forêt Domaniale Wind Project : 180 MW in partnership with Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region in the Regional County Municipality of Montmagny.

: 180 MW in partnership with Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region in the Regional County Municipality of Montmagny. Haute-Chaudière Wind Project: 120 MW in partnership with the Regional County Municipality of Granit located in the Eastern Townships region.

Stephane Desdunes, Vice President Development Canada and Northeastern U.S. at EDF Renewables, said, "EDF Renewables is proud to further its development efforts in Quebec by continuing to work in partnership with the local community to propose innovative and promising projects for the host communities and for Quebec as a whole. We are convinced that the success of projects depends first and foremost on collaboration with the host communities and we are proud to continue our work in this sense."

He adds, "The three projects won will have a positive impact by creating more than 600 jobs during the construction phase and by generating more than $3.2 million annually for the local community during the years of operation. Hydro-Québec's participation in the Madawaska wind project partnership is a concrete demonstration of the importance the government places on the energy transition in Quebec."

Mathieu Johnson, Vice President, Strategies, Evolution and Development at Hydro-Québec, commented, "Today wind power is a competitive energy source that offers interesting synergies with our hydroelectric fleet and with Quebec’s needs. This is why we accepted the invitation from the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est and EDF Renewables to participate in the Madawaska project. This project fits perfectly with our desire to work with local communities and industry players to develop the renewable sector and we are delighted with the prospects it holds for Quebec's energy future.”

"The Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est is proud to continue its collaboration with EDF Renewables, this time for the implementation of the Madawaska and Forêt Domaniale wind projects that are beneficial to the communities," said Michel Lagacé, President of the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est. "The trust established with our partners allows us to foresee the long-term success of the projects, in addition to ensuring their sustainability and profitability. Our intention is to optimize the economic, social and environmental impact of the projects on the territories where they are implemented."

"We are thrilled by today’s announcement,” said Monique Phérivong Lenoir, Reeve of the Granit RCM, and Sonia Cloutier, Director General of the Granit RCM. "It is the realization of real teamwork between EDF Renewables and the RCM. The seriousness of our request has undoubtedly convinced the government of our commitment and our ability to carry out this major project. Now we can finally move forward, and the direct and indirect benefits expected are a real source of optimism for our region."

EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer’s decarbonization goals. EDF Renewables, a historical energy player in Canada, has installed 1,228 MW of wind power in Quebec, with wind development representing 70% of its pipeline throughout the country. With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables in North America provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

