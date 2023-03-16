Silver Hill Hospital Extends Clinical Expertise and Continuum of Care with Freedom Institute in New York City

NEW CANAAN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Hill Hospital, one of the nation’s premier psychiatric hospitals, is assuming leadership of Freedom Institute, a 47-year-old non-profit outpatient addiction treatment and recovery center located in midtown Manhattan. The new relationship joins two premium entities in the care of psychiatric illness and addiction and realizes Silver Hill Hospital’s strategy to extend the continuum of care into new services and to build resources in New York City.

Both institutions have long been committed to offering the highest quality care for those in need, with an emphasis on a team-based holistic approach including individual, group, and family therapy. Freedom Institute offers an array of in-person and virtual services that extends Silver Hill Hospital’s services into a new location.

“Our vision for Silver Hill Hospital has always been to further our footprint in providing the very best treatments available for people suffering from mental health issues,” said Richard Canning, Chairman of the Board at Silver Hill Hospital. “This collaboration will expand and improve the experience of our patients and further our dedication in offering exceptional inpatient, residential, and outpatient care for the treatment of substance use disorders and complex psychiatric diagnoses.”

With Freedom Institute, Silver Hill Hospital will offer a full array of outpatient services, giving complex patients more options for individualized treatment programs led by a deep bench of clinical experts.

"Freedom Institute, along with Silver Hill Hospital, unites two of the preeminent entities in the field of recovery,” said Bob Miller, Chairman of Freedom Institute. “Since our founding in 1976, Freedom Institute has evolved as a respected provider of evidence-based outpatient recovery services in the New York metropolitan area. This partnership will further Freedom Institute’s commitment to grow, improve, and expand upon what we started nearly 50 years ago."

“Both our institutions are stronger because of this collaboration,” affirmed Andrew J. Gerber, MD, PhD, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital, “In this time of increased need for mental health and addiction services, we are proud to offer the best continuum of care possible for our patients and their families.”

About Silver Hill Hospital

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is a nationally recognized leader in the treatment of psychiatric and addiction disorders. The Hospital has 18 full-time board-certified psychiatrists and admits more than 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for disorders that include addiction, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, personality disorders and schizophrenia, among others. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, the Hospital is especially known for its expertise in treating complex conditions and co-occurring disorders in adults and adolescents. Silver Hill is affiliated with the Yale Department of Psychiatry and Yale New Haven Hospital.

About Freedom Institute

A non-profit organization founded in 1976, Freedom Institute is a state-of-the-art outpatient treatment and recovery center. Freedom’s mission is to provide clinical assessments and innovative, evidence-based treatment services, as well as referral services, when necessary, in a caring, compassionate and confidential environment, for individuals suffering from alcoholism, substance use disorders, and related underlying mental health issues. Freedom provides in-person and telehealth services, and the programs offer the highest caliber of outpatient care tailored to the specific needs of all clients.