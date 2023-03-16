SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge and Innoceana Announce Collaboration to Conserve Costa Rica’s Vital Marine Ecosystem

The Soul Community Planet / Innoceana partnership will bring marine conservation adventures and the new Innoceana Corcovado Research Center (ICRC) to the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge and will offer immersive ocean adventure and conservation programming, including snorkeling and scuba diving at Caño Island. (Photo: Innoceana / Laura Vanopdenbosch)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of welcoming the first international property to the SCP Hotels family, Soul Community Planet has announced a partnership with Innoceana, a global non-profit marine conservation organization that works to preserve the ocean for future generations. The new partnership will bring marine conservation adventures and the new Innoceana Corcovado Research Center (ICRC) to the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge.

The ICRC will be a full-service expedition and research facility located just off the beach at the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge and within easy walking distance to the Corcovado National Park’s San Pedrillo entrance. The new facility will include a dive center, snorkeling and kayaking equipment, an outdoor classroom and research laboratory. The facility also will offer immersive ocean adventure and conservation programming, including snorkeling and scuba diving at Caño Island, whale monitoring with the use of hydrophones, and other educational opportunities led by biologists to learn about wetland and pelagic animals.

For those who seek a more advanced experience, SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge and Innoceana will offer five-day marine conservation expeditions, allowing guests to work alongside experienced scientists and researchers to study and protect the marine environment.

A portion of the proceeds from the ICRC activities will help support the efforts of Innoceana, including critical marine conservation and education work in Costa Rica.

The ICRC will focus on studying humpback whales, sea turtles, and coral, with an emphasis on rehabilitation and restoration. In addition, Innoceana’s research vessel will be based out of the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge’s Sierpe Hacienda.

“Soul Community Planet is a growing holistic hospitality company founded on the values of healthy, kind, and green. In essence, SCP serves those who identify with the powerful conscious consumer movement,” said Soul Community Planet Founder & CEO Ken Cruse. “Our guests tend to be highly mindful of leaving the places they visit better off as a result of their stays. To this end, our new partnership with Innoceana will allow our guests in Costa Rica to play an important role in improving the fragile marine ecosystem off Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula while enjoying a broad range of unforgettable eco-adventures.”

“We are truly thrilled to partner with SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge to offer their guests opportunities to learn more about - and get directly involved in conserving - the unique marine ecosystem off Costa Rica’s Osa peninsula,” said Carlos Mallo, Founder and CEO of Innoceana. “Importantly, this partnership will also help Innoceana expand our research and conservation efforts in order to protect this critical ecosystem for generations to come.”

The launch of this partnership is part of SCP’s Every Stay Does Good program that drives measurable positive impacts to the world every time a guest checks in for a stay. As part of this initiative, each SCP hotel works with local experts to develop programs that advance the healthy, kind, green values of Soul Community Planet, while addressing the needs of the host destination. For example, SCP Hilo has partnered with the Hawai’i Wildlife Fund to help keep the island’s beaches pure by facilitating recovery of marine debris. In Laguna Beach, SCP has partnered with the Boardriders Foundation and SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf, to facilitate the planting of one “sea tree” for every guest stay at SCP’s Laguna Beach. The Every Stay Does Good program also includes ongoing partnerships with One Tree Planted, WE Charities, and Miracles For Kids.

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is a four-star, off-the-grid, beach-front property that features a main lodge, along with 14 garden villas, a three-bedroom beach house, full-service restaurant, two bars, beach club, three swimming pools, and myriad eco-adventure facilities.

The property is undergoing a multi-phase renovation and repositioning program of all guest rooms, the restaurant, beach house, and facilities, along with the creation of a full spa with dedicated yoga shala and meditation space. The standards of renovation support SCP’s commitment to sustainability and conservation.

Guests of SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge can begin pre-arrival booking of Innoceana adventures in April.

About Innoceana

Innoceana is a global non-profit marine conservation organization that works to preserve the ocean for future generations by empowering coastal communities through access to education and innovative tools.

About Soul Community Planet

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet (SCP) was born out of a vision to make the world a better place by serving those who value wellness, kindness and sustainability. As the first and only Holistic Hospitality company, SCP’s handcrafted venues provide clean, fresh, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations, plant-forward food choices, places for socializing, collaborating and working, along with superior wellness experiences. SCP’s nine hotels include SCP Colorado Springs, SCP Redmond (Ore.), SCP Depoe Bay (Ore.), SCP Hilo, SCP Seven4One, Laguna Riviera Resort, SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge. SCP supports a range of causes that share its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that align with its core values. For more information, visit Soulcommunityplanet.com or scphotels.com.